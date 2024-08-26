Market Trends



Increasing Application Areas for Cell Counting Devices Growing Burden of Chronic Disorders

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT

The global cell counting devices market by product is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment holds the dominating segmental market share in 2023. The consumables in the cell counting procedures include assay, reagent, accessories, software analysis algorithms, assay kits, microplates, and accessories such as beads, slides, plates, and others. A broad range of consumables are used with cell counters that help optimize instrument setup, sampling preparation, and quality control. The application rate of cell-counting consumables is comparatively higher than that of instruments. Consumables are used and discarded, which demand continued investment that drives significant market growth.

The instrument segment includes spectrophotometers, flow cytometers, hematology analyzers, manual cell counters/hemocytometers, automated cell counters, and Coulter counters. Cell counting devices, including manual and automated ones, are considered instruments in the study report. The growth of the segment heavily relies on technological advancements in cell counters. The available automated cell counters offer more precision and reduce the work burden and human errors. The popularity of automated cell counters is accelerating segmental growth. Furthermore, automated cell counters offer higher throughput and become an alternative to other cell counter instruments; apart from that, the rising preference for flow cytometers, spectrophotometers, and Coulter counters positively influences segmental growth. The industry has many cell-counting devices, and they all work differently. The rising application areas for cell counters, from healthcare to breweries and dairy industries, have boosted the market share significantly.

Segmentation by Product



Consumables Instruments

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

The global cell counting devices market by applications is segmented into research, development, & bioprocessing, clinical diagnostics, and other applications. The research, development, & bioprocessing segment holds the most significant share of the global market 2023. The rapidly growing research, development, and bioprocessing activities across the life sciences are accelerating segmental growth. Furthermore, the growing application of cell counters in the medical field across disease diagnosis and associated activities are some of the leading factors propelling clinical diagnostics segmental growth.

Segmentation by Applications



Research, Development, & Bioprocessing

Clinical Diagnostics Other Applications

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS

The global cell counting devices market by end-users is segmented into pharma & biotech companies, diagnostics laboratories, research institutes & labs, CDMOs & CROs, and others. By end-users, the pharma & biotech companies accounted for most of the segmental market share in 2023. Pharma and biotech companies that are highly investing in the R&D of novel drugs and therapies widely perform research studies. Cell counting devices play a major role in developing cell and gene-based therapies, regenerative medicines, advanced biologics, vaccines, and others that require the study of various cells, where cell counters are most commonly used by pharma & biotech companies.

Segmentation by End-Users



Pharma & Biotech Companies

Diagnostics Laboratories

Research Institutes & Labs

CDMOs & CROs Other End-users

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the global cell counting devices market share, accounting for a global share of over 36% in 2023. The region is dominating the global market with the rise in the aging population, prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, need for advanced healthcare, presence of well-established players, and a major shift towards automation in cell counting devices. Most importantly, several manufacturers producing automated cell counting equipment with a wide range of products according to the margin of affordability contribute to the region's highest share in the global market. Furthermore, in North America, the U.S. is a major market landscape with the highest revenue growth for cell counting devices compared to other countries worldwide.

Europe holds a significant position in the global cell counting devices market in 2023. In Europe, a significant patient population with chronic diseases raises research and development activities across life sciences industries, delivering lucrative market growth opportunities. Furthermore, the growing research across cell and gene therapies, stem cells, and regenerative medicines drives the region's demand for automated cell counters. Also, APAC will likely be the fastest-growing region in the global cell counting devices market during the forecast period. This is mostly due to the growing aging population in need of diagnosis and treatment, the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for high-quality healthcare, growing healthcare infrastructure, and most importantly, the increasing number of healthcare centers such as hospitals, clinics, diagnostics centers, laboratories, and others.

Segmentation by Geography



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



The U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia

Poland

APAC



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Indonesia

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa UAE

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The global cell counting devices market is exceptionally active, with several global, regional, and local players offering various cell counters. Also, the hematology analyzers used for cell analysis and counting significantly influence vendor competition. Several leading hematology analyzer companies compete with cell counting device manufacturing companies. The market is increasingly competitive, and vendors are highly focused on making partnerships and collaborations to maintain a competitive edge over other players. For instance, in 2022, Merck KGaA made a research collaboration and commercial license agreement with Mersana Therapeutics to discover novel antibody-drug conjugates.

Key Attributes