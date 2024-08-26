Amplitech Group’S AGMDC Division Moves To Allen Tech Hub In Watters Creek District In Allen Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, today announced its AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center move into the prestigious cutting-edge Allen Tech Hub in the heart of the Watters Creek District in Allen Texas.



This pivotal move marks a major step forward in the company's growth strategy, positioning the AGMDC Division within one of the most dynamic and innovative technology communities in the region.

The Allen Tech Hub, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and vibrant tech ecosystem, will serve as the new home for AmpliTech Group's AGMDC Division. This strategic relocation underscores AmpliTech's commitment to advancing technology and innovation while providing its team with an unparalleled environment for collaboration and growth.

"We are thrilled to announce the relocation of our AGMDC Division to the Allen Tech Hub," said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group. "This move reflects our dedication to fostering innovation and our commitment to staying at the forefront of the technology landscape. The new facility will provide our team with the resources and space needed to drive our cutting-edge projects and enhance our operational capabilities."

The move to the Allen Tech Hub is set to enhance AmpliTech Group's ability to deliver next-generation MMIC and Microwave Technology solutions for Public and Private 5G networks, in addition to continued engineering support for existing microwave products. The new facility boasts advanced manufacturing capabilities, expansive research and development spaces, and collaborative work environments that are integral to the company's continued success.

"The Allen Tech Hub represents a perfect alignment with our vision for the future," said Jim Carrol, President of AGMDC. "Our new headquarters will not only support our current initiatives but also position us to explore new opportunities and technologies. We are excited about the possibilities this move presents for our team and our clients."

The relocation to the Allen Tech Hub is also a testament to the company's rapid growth and the increasing demand for its innovative products and solutions. The AGMDC Division's new home will facilitate enhanced collaboration and innovation, enabling AmpliTech Group to continue delivering high-quality, non-Chinese made products and services that meet the evolving needs of the 5G industry.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions-AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services-is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, that this facility move will lead to increase business and unparallel growth. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

