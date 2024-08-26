In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control Strategy & Trends Report 2024: Bioinformatics And PCR Technologies Take Center Stage In Market Evolution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control Market: Strategy & Trends with Forecasts by Assay Type, by Place, by Product, by and by Country - Situation Analysis with Executive & Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report provides in-depth insights and data that are invaluable for analysts and planners. It covers clinical laboratory trends, the impact of IVD, and forecasts demand for new testing regimes and technologies.

The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control industry, having effectively responded to the challenges posed by the pandemic, is now experiencing significant growth driven by new technology and emerging segments. This established industry, which is resilient to economic downturns, is poised to capitalize on the ongoing advancements in biotechnology, particularly genomics. A variety of dynamic trends are fueling market growth and enhancing company valuations.

With detailed breakouts for 15 countries and 4 regions, the report offers extensive data, allowing for informed investment decisions and accurate market valuations. It also includes five-year market forecasts, enabling stakeholders to make strategic decisions with confidence.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is IVD Quality Control?

2.2 Defining the Opportunity

2.2.1 Revenue Market Size

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Overview of a Dynamic Market

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry

3.3.1 The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie

3.3.2 Key Role for Economies of Scale

3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's are Still Here

3.3.4 Physician's and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China

3.4 National and Regional Diversity

4 Trends Driving a Changing Market

4.1 Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

4.1.1 Demographic Impacts on Consumption

4.1.2 Alternative Suppliers

4.1.3 Impact of POC

4.1.4 Impact of Accreditation

4.1.5 Genetic and Molecular Issues

4.2 Factors at Work to Shrink the Market

4.2.1 Where are Costs Going?

4.2.2 Management Practices

4.2.3 Cannabilization

4.2.4 Point of Care

4.3 Automation and Laboratory Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 IVD Quality Control Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 New FDA Quality Regulations Spark Questions

5.3 Waters MassTrak Steroid Serum (IVD) Sets

5.4 Cancer Test Harmonization Efforts Progress

5.5 Bio-Techne Expanding With Ella Immunoassay Instrument

5.6 ZeptoMetrix QC Products Receive IVDR Certification

5.7 Coverage Criteria for Cancer Genetic Tests Creates Alarm

5.8 IVDR Rollout Brings QC Hurdles for Clinical Labs

5.9 LGC Clinical Diagnostics Acquires QC Product Maker Kova International

5.10 FDA Probing Lab Test Quality in Cancer Care

5.11 Sensible Diagnostics to Launch 10-Minute POC PCR System

5.12 Streck Gets FDA Clearance for BioFire Sepsis Panel Control Material

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.2 Alpha-Tec Systems

6.3 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

6.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.5 BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

6.6 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.8 Bio-Techne

6.9 Danaher Corporation

6.10 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.11 Fortress Diagnostics

6.12 Grifols

6.13 Helena Laboratories

6.14 Hologic

6.15 LGC Standards

6.16 Maine Molecular Quality Controls

6.17 Microbiologics

6.18 Microbix Systems

6.19 Novacyt

6.20 QuidelOrtho

6.21 Randox Toxicology

6.22 Seegene

6.23 SERO

6.24 Siemens Healthineers

6.25 Streck

6.26 Sun Diagnostics

6.27 Sysmex

6.28 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.29 ZeptoMetrix

7 The Global Market for IVD Quality Control

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Assay Type - Overview

7.3 Global Market by Place - Overview

7.4 Global Market by Product - Overview

7.5 Global Market by Manufacturer- Overview

8 Global IVD Quality Control Markets - By Assay Type

8.1 Chemistry

8.2 Microbiology

8.3 Hematology

8.4 Anatomic Pathology

8.5 Molecular Diagnostics

8.6 Esoteric

9 Global IVD Quality Control Markets - By Place

9.1 Hospital

9.2 Outpatient Laboratory

9.3 Research Laboratory

9.4 Physicians Office Laboratory

9.5 Other Laboratory

10 Global IVD Quality Control Markets - By Product

10.1 Whole Blood

10.2 Plasma

10.3 Urine

10.4 Control Material Other

11 Global IVD Quality Control Markets - By Manufacturer

11.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer

11.2 Third Party Generic

11.3 Third Party Instrument Specific

11.4 Custom Other

12 Appendices

12.1 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu

12.2 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee

12.3 The Most Used IVD Assays

12.4 The Highest Grossing Assays

12.5 Laboratory Fees Schedule

