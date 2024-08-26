Estate Sale Franchise Boom: Grasons Owners Thrive With Work-Life Balance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the estate sale experiences unprecedented growth,

Grasons

is leading a franchise boom that allows owners to thrive professionally while maintaining work-life balance. The top-rated company for estate sales and business liquidation is rapidly expanding its franchise nationwide, offering a unique model that empowers entrepreneurs to build profitable businesses without sacrificing personal time.

Grasons, established in 2011, and a member of Evive Brands , has grown to over 50 franchised units across the United States. The company's success stems from its approach of handling the hard decisions and work, allowing franchisees to focus on client relationships and business growth while preserving quality family time.

Becca Nagle, franchisee of Grasons of James River, balances her role as a successful entrepreneur with family life. "Grasons has given me the flexibility to build a thriving business while still being present for my husband and two daughters," Nagle said. "I'm able to help families navigate life's transitions and remain active in my community, all while growing a profitable enterprise."

The estate sale industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by demographic trends. The U.S. Census Bureau projects the over-65 population to double to more than 70 million by 2030 and reach 85 million by 2050.

Christian Campbell, owner of Grasons of Tri-County, NJ, echoed Nagle's sentiments. "As a family man, the Grasons model has allowed me to successfully build my business without sacrificing time with my loved ones," Campbell stated. "The support system and flexibility have been crucial to my success."

Grasons provides comprehensive support to its franchisees, including:



Five days of in-person initial training

Two days of online or in-office business liquidation training

Ongoing management coaching

Marketing and public relations support

Social media assistance On-site and on-the-job training

The company also offers a robust intranet system with CRM/SRM capabilities and regular business planning meetings.

"Our franchise model is designed to empower entrepreneurs to succeed in this growing industry while maintaining control over their schedules and work environments," said Brad Roop, Interim Brand Leader. "We're committed to supporting our franchisees every step of the way."

Grasons is currently seeking motivated individuals to join its network of franchisees. The company is registered in all states except Hawaii and offers a home-based business opportunity with the potential for significant returns.

For more information about Grasons franchise opportunities, visit .

