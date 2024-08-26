Europe Medical Office Buildings (Mobs) Market, 2024-2031: UK Market Seeing A Rise In Community-Based Clinics And Specialized Outpatient Centers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Medical Office Buildings Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Medical Office Buildings Market would witness market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The Germany market dominated the Europe Medical Office Buildings Market by Country in 2023, and will continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $4.20 billion by 2031. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the France market will experience a CAGR of 7% during 2024-2031.

Regulatory and policy frameworks play a crucial role in shaping the market. Government initiatives aimed at expanding healthcare access, improving quality of care, and controlling healthcare costs drive the development and utilization of medical office buildings. Additionally, policies promoting value-based care and integrating healthcare services encourage the development of MOBs that support coordinated and efficient care delivery.

In Europe, countries like the United Kingdom have seen a shift towards outpatient care, partly driven by government initiatives to reduce hospital admissions and improve efficiency in the healthcare system. The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has been investing in outpatient facilities and services to meet the growing demand for outpatient care. This includes the development of community-based clinics and specialized outpatient centers, which offer a wide range of services closer to patients' homes.

The demand for MOBs is also increasing in France, which is driven by urbanization and a growing middle class. According to the World Bank, France is urbanizing rapidly, with the urban population expected to have reached 82% in 2022. This urbanization trend leads to increased demand for healthcare services, including outpatient care provided in MOBs in urban areas. Additionally, the growing middle class in France is driving demand for higher-quality healthcare services, leading to an increase in the construction of modern healthcare facilities, including MOBs.

Likewise, the National Health Service (NHS) Long Term Plan of the UK aims to expand and modernize healthcare facilities, including MOBs, to meet the needs of the growing and aging population. Moreover, advancements in medical technology and treatment options are increasing the demand for specialized healthcare services often provided in MOBs. Hence, the region will present lucrative growth opportunities for the market throughout the forecast period.

