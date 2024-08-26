The Association Of Related Churches (ARC) Announces Upcoming Launches For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is set to launch 22 new churches globally during the 2024 fall season, expanding its mission of bringing life-giving faith communities to diverse regions.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is excited to announce its upcoming launch season for fall 2024, marking a significant expansion of its global of church plants. This season, the Association of Related Churches is set to launch 22 new churches across the United States and internationally, bringing hope, community, and the message of Jesus Christ to diverse regions.



As part of its mission to support planters of ARC churches in starting and sustaining life-giving churches, the Association of Related Churches has partnered with visionary leaders to establish new congregations that will serve as beacons of faith in their local communities. The 2024 fall launch season kicked off on August 11, with many churches set to open their doors to thousands of individuals seeking spiritual growth and connection.

The launch season began with the much-anticipated opening of Valley Church in Phoenix, AZ, led by Chris and Connor Moore.“A lot of people see the Valley as a desert and place of lifelessness, but we believe that the Valley will become a vibrant place of life-change and hope,” said Chris Moore. The Moores are confident that Valley Church will play a crucial role in transforming the lives of over 20,000 new residents in the area.

On the same day, Manna Church Killeen in Killeen, TX, was established by Jonathan and Heather Fletcher. The Fletchers have a distinct vision: to help individuals discover their purpose, develop their giving nature, and deploy their calling.“At Manna Church, we do three things: love God, love each other, and love the world,” Jonathan Fletcher said. He emphasized the church's commitment to community outreach and spiritual development, principles the Association of Related Churches strongly believes in.

The excitement continued on August 18 with the launch of Legacy Church in Greenwood, IN, led by Dereck and Ashlee Frymier. The Frymiers are passionate about helping people live purpose-driven lives, create a lasting legacy, and discover freedom and purpose through faith.“We believe that, regardless of your past, God has a great plan for your future,” they said.

Royal City Church in Inglewood, CA, led by Andrew and Kyra Carter, will open on September 1. In the heart of a city undergoing major transformations, the Carters are committed to being a light in the darkness, anticipating a revival in the city of Inglewood.“As people are running away from the darkness in Los Angeles, we are planting in this community to be the light of Jesus,” said Andrew Carter.

The season will see launches of ARC churches in various other locations, including Reign Church in Bloemfontein, South Africa; Zeal City Church in Fort Collins, CO; City Light Church in Bowling Green, KY; Greatness Church in Ottawa, Canada; District Church in Amsterdam, Netherlands; Infinity Church in Esher, Surrey, England; and many more across the United States and beyond.

The Association of Related Churches continues to make strides in its global mission, with churches launching not only across the United States but also in strategic international locations. From Infinity Church in Surrey, England, to District Church in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the ARC is committed to seeing communities transformed by the power of the Gospel.

This launch season reflects the Association of Related Churches' ongoing dedication to empowering planters of ARC churches by providing them with the resources, training, and support needed to build thriving, life-giving churches. The ARC network has grown exponentially, with each new church plant contributing to a broader movement of faith that spans continents.

As the ARC prepares for this exciting season, the organization invites communities everywhere to join in supporting these new churches-whether through prayer, partnership, or participation. The Association of Related Churches remains steadfast in its mission to see a life-giving church in every community.

About The Association of Related Churches (ARC)

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a collaborative network that unites independent congregations from various denominations, networks, and backgrounds. Its mission is to provide essential support and resources to church planters and pastors, enabling them to effectively share the teachings of Jesus Christ. The ARC focuses on empowering and equipping church leaders to foster the widespread dissemination of Christ's life-changing message.

Founded in 2000, the Association of Related Churches has grown into a global entity, facilitating the establishment of over 1,100 new churches worldwide. The network's success is built on its commitment to relationships and community, reflecting its foundational belief that ministry is most effective when done together.

ContactsOrganization: Association of Related ChurchesLocation: Birmingham, ALEmail: ...Phone Number: 205.981.4566Website: