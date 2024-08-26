Dr. Tanya Lea Of Consciously Aware To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tanya Lea has doctoral and master's degrees and an extensive history in psychology, business, communications, transformational coaching and mental counseling. As a young woman in the Service, she underwent a horrific experience that left her with trauma wounds, scars that were both visible and emotional. She does not dwell on the story, she says, nor does she want most clients to get stuck in their tragic histories, because the emphasis should be on recovery and positive life outcomes. Looking forward more than back helps us with goal setting, empowerment, accountability, confidence and self-esteem-and all the aspects of becoming Consciously Aware.

Consciously Aware is a business name that sprung from times in her own life when Dr. Tanya was labelled with diagnoses or faced negative judgements, before she became aware of her gifts and the fact that neurodivergence is a good thing! A big part of her own healing was becoming more consciously aware of her assets, and today Tanya helps hundreds of others to do the same, in both her coaching business and social responsibility efforts.

“I once struggled with emotional regulation myself. Now that I'm in my 50s and in control of my own mental health I'm so committed to others'. My healing journey helped me realize many things about the supposed mental health crisis in America. The only way to survive certain abuses and struggles is to become consciously aware.”

Dr. Tanya Lea is a distinguished expert in the field of holistic well-being, with a wealth of experience in guiding individuals toward a balanced and fulfilling life. With a passion for personal development and a commitment to holistic health, Dr. Tanya has dedicated her career to empowering others. Her expertise encompasses coaching, counseling, bioenergetics and mindfulness, providing individuals with the skills and tools they need to navigate life's challenges and achieve optimal well-being.

Tanya spent years as a project manager with a passion for human development always putting people first. She, moved into life coaching, and became certified in 2020 to coach all types of people. She has a wealth of experience and certifications in her toolbox, including Body Code, Emotion Code, Psych K, Reiki, Bioenergetics, Mindset Shifts and Neurolinguistic Programming. She also works in partnership with other professionals who are similarly skilled in transformational coaching and alternative medicine, and together they offer a full scope of wellness services.

Tanya cites being an Empath and her sensitivity as a newly discovered gift. It makes it easier to read people's energy and intention. She also can look at their aura and identify organs and areas where people might be blocked. She says that trauma is different for everyone, and it might be as simple as someone hurting your feelings during a softball game or after a relationship breakup, or as complex as an anxiety disorder. Tanya used to carry the weight of the world on her shoulders but learned how that can cause one to burn out.

Dr. Tanya is working on a book right now, a volume that relates becoming an 'aware' empath and personal story as the single mother of an adopted child from another culture. It also explains her philosophy on self-awareness and mindfulness.

Book Title: Empathy Unmasked: A Personal Journey to Conscious Awareness

Consciously Aware has a mission to redefine coaching by acting as empathetic partners, fostering a secure environment for self-exploration, and guiding individuals towards heightened consciousness and lasting positive change. Dr. Tanya and her team bridge professional expertise with personal understanding, creating a safe space for profound transformation and conscious living. Dr. Tanya's collaborative coaching is part of a total lifestyle oriented to mindful living and holistic wellness. By assessing factors such as genetics, emotional responses, and lifestyle choices, she helps people to optimize their nutritional, emotional, and bodily responses. She delights in taking people on this journey to a more harmonious state.

Dr. Tanya also offers a variety of seminars and programs for students, other coaching practitioners, and clients who seek broad life change. To learn more about them, and Tanya's forthcoming book, visit the website or tune into the show.

