Jordan expresses concerns around intensifying situation in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Jordan expressed serious concerns about the escalating situation in southern Lebanon and the looming threat of a broader regional conflict amid the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza. Jordanian Foreign spokesperson Sufian Qudah addressed the critical need to support Lebanon's security, stability, and the safety of its people and institutions. He underscored the importance of adhering to Security Council Resolution 1701, which aims to prevent further escalation and protect the region from descending into a wider war.



Qudah emphasized that the ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza, coupled with the lack of progress towards a meaningful agreement for a ceasefire, heighten the risk of the conflict spreading beyond its current boundaries. The failure to establish a permanent ceasefire not only endangers Gaza but also threatens regional stability, potentially dragging neighboring countries into the conflict.



He advocated for the initiation of a decisive international movement to halt the aggression against Gaza immediately. According to Qudah, an effective global effort is crucial to de-escalating the situation and addressing the underlying issues driving the conflict. Such an intervention would be essential in preventing further violence and mitigating the risk of a regional conflagration.



In summary, Jordan's call for adherence to international resolutions and effective international intervention reflects its deep concern about the escalating violence and its potential repercussions for regional stability. The country stresses the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to manage the crisis and prevent further deterioration of the situation.

