Tickmill achieves new all-time high demand from Middle Eastern clients in July

Middle East, 26thAugust 2024 - Tickmill, the leading broker for commissions and fees of 2024, continues to achieve unprecedented performance indicators in the Middle East after a year of consistent growth and international recognition.



The Middle Eastern market in particular has registered a remarkable performance for Tickmill all across 2024 in several key performance indicators. For instance, a 61.88% growth on Notional Value Percentage and a 14.13% in Trading Accounts Percentage as compared with H1 2023.



The outstanding regional performance adds up to a series of relevant international recognitions for Tickmill’s global online trading services across other regions, such as the year’s “Best Trading Spread”, the “Best Spreads in the UK”, and “Best Spreads for Gold Trading”, and the “Number One Broker for Commissions and Fees, making 2024 an unprecedented year of international consolidation and growth for the company.



These regional and international results explain the all time high new clients registration figures during July, as Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Director at Tickmill put it:



“Witnessing this year’s results, both in the Middle East and abroad, has been an exciting moment of achievement for Tickmill’s impeccable global team of professionals, for our seasoned leadership, and for our strategy of prioritizing the safety of our client’s funds while upholding the highest standards of transparency, integrity and innovation.



Mohamed Abdelbaki Regional Marketing Manager said: We would like to take this milestone as an opportunity to reaffirm our compromise with Middle Eastern traders to empower their investment projects through cutting-edge technology, efficiency and exceptional service for their financial operations.”.



Tickmill takes these results as a proof of its winning strategy of continuous investment in cutting-edge technological tools and infrastructure to keep leading the premium trading services sector and supporting an expanding community of new generation Middle Eastern traders.





