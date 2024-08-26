French judicial authorities extend detention of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

(MENAFN) On Sunday, French judicial authorities extended the detention of Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder and CEO of Telegram, following his arrest at Paris's Le Bourget Airport late Saturday. This extension prolongs his detention for questioning, which can last up to 96 hours. The investigating magistrate handling the case has not yet decided whether to release Durov or press charges and remand him in further custody.



Durov's detention marks a significant turn in the career of the influential tech entrepreneur, known for founding Telegram, a widely-used messaging app. His arrest follows allegations linked to the app, including charges of fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime, and promotion of terrorism. These accusations stem from claims that Durov did not adequately address criminal activities conducted through his platform.



Russian officials have accused France of "refusing to cooperate" in the case, while Elon Musk has publicly defended Durov. Durov, who holds a French passport among other nationalities, had arrived in Paris from Baku, Azerbaijan, and was planning a dinner in the city. He was accompanied by his bodyguard and personal assistant, as is customary for him.



In response to the arrest warrant issued by France's OFMIN, which is responsible for preventing violence against minors, Telegram stated that "Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe." The company also emphasized that Telegram complies with EU laws, including the Digital Services Act, and maintains moderation practices in line with industry standards. Telegram dismissed the notion that the platform or its owner should be held accountable for any misuse of the service.

MENAFN26082024000045015839ID1108601443