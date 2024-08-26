Michigan receives Notice of Allegations from NCAA regarding investigation into sign-stealing

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Michigan received the finalized version of a Notice of Allegations (NOA) from the NCAA regarding its investigation into an in-person scouting and sign-stealing operation allegedly conducted by a staff member. This notice follows a preliminary draft that outlined potential violations committed by former head coach Jim Harbaugh, current head coach Sherrone Moore, former recruiting analyst Connor Stalions, and several other staff members.



The NCAA confirmed the distribution of the NOA to the university and the individuals involved in the case but refrained from disclosing specific details to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Under NCAA regulations, Michigan has 90 days to prepare and submit its response to the allegations. Following this period, the university may be required to attend a hearing before the NCAA's Committee on Infractions, although there is also the possibility of reaching a negotiated resolution.



The inquiry into the in-person scouting and sign-stealing by Michigan's football staff cast a shadow over the latter part of the team's successful 2023 season, which ended with the Wolverines securing their first national championship since 1997. The NCAA's investigation focused on whether the advanced scouting, which is prohibited by NCAA rules, was organized and the extent of staff knowledge about it. Evidence from other Big Ten schools indicated that Stalions purchased tickets to games involving future opponents and sent individuals to record opponents' play-calling signals.



Connor Stalions, who was initially suspended and later resigned from his position, did not participate in the NCAA investigation. He is expected to address the allegations in the upcoming Netflix documentary "Sign Stealer," scheduled for release on Tuesday. Former head coach Jim Harbaugh, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, has denied any involvement or knowledge of the illicit scouting activities. He, along with Stalions, faces potential Level 1 violations. Additionally, the Big Ten had suspended Harbaugh for the last three games of the 2023 regular season for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy related to the sign-stealing scheme.

