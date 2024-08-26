Lebanese Caretaker PM engages in phone discussions with UK Foreign Secretary

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Lebanese Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati engaged in a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to discuss the escalating situation in southern Lebanon. Both leaders stressed the urgent need to de-escalate the tensions that have been mounting in the region to avert the risk of a full-scale war. They underscored the critical importance of taking immediate actions to stabilize the situation and prevent further violence from spreading.



During the discussion, Mikati highlighted that a sustainable resolution to the crisis hinges on the effective implementation of international resolutions. He emphasized that adherence to these resolutions is essential for addressing the ongoing conflicts and ensuring that all parties involved comply with the agreed-upon measures. The Prime Minister called for a concerted international effort to enforce these resolutions and hold those accountable for violations.



Mikati further articulated that Israel's continuous violations and acts of aggression are major obstacles to peace and stability in the region. He stressed that addressing these issues is crucial for achieving a lasting and comprehensive solution. The Lebanese Prime Minister’s comments reflect a broader concern about the impact of Israel’s actions on regional security and the urgent need for international intervention.



Both Mikati and Lammy agreed on the necessity of maintaining diplomatic efforts to manage the crisis effectively. Their conversation underscored a mutual recognition of the gravity of the situation and a shared commitment to preventing further escalation. The discussion was an important step in coordinating international responses and seeking pathways to restore stability in southern Lebanon.

