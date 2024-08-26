Fire Engulfs Apartment Building In East London, Sending 2 To Hospital
London: A fire engulfed an apartment building in east London early Monday, sending thick black smoke into the air and sending two people to the hospital for medical treatment.
The London Fire Brigade said the fire was reported at 2:44 a.m. and the entire building was affected, including scaffolding surrounding the property and the roof.
The building has been evacuated and a significant search and rescue operation is underway. The London Ambulance Service said four people were treated at the scene and two were taken to the hospital.
As many as 40 fire engines and about 225 firefighters responded to the fire at the building, which has both residential and commercial units. The cause of the blaze isn't yet known.
