Dance Battles with Just a Smartphone, Large-Scale Tournaments Easily Managed First STEPIN Dance with $2,000 Prize Pool to Take Place from August 31

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An AI-powered dance competition is set to take place on August 31 and September 1 on the K-pop dance app STEPIN. This tournament offers participants from around the world a chance to compete on a level playing field, with a total prize pool of $2,000 and free entry for all contestants. The competition is open to anyone with a smartphone, requiring no special equipment or venue, and registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis, capped at 512 participants.

AI-Powered Online Dance Competition to Be Hosted on STEPIN App

STEPIN, a K-pop dance app powered by real-time motion tracking AI, has recently introduced a new "K-pop Dance Tournament" feature. This update, combined with Sidewalk Entertainment's proprietary tournament automation system, enables objective and fair evaluations of dance moves, delivering results promptly.

Kibong Kook, CEO of Sidewalk Entertainment, commented, "Traditional offline dance competitions require significant manpower and time for organization and judging. In contrast, the STEPIN Dance Tournament leverages AI to provide objective dance evaluations and ensures the competition runs smoothly. For corporate clients looking to host large-scale dance tournaments, we offer a tournament toolkit that allows a single individual to manage an entire event."

The STEPIN app is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. More details about the dance competition can be found on STEPIN's official social media channels.

Meanwhile, Sidewalk Entertainment recently showcased a dance experience zone at the K-Collection during KCON LA 2024 from August 26 to 28. The event generated significant interest among attendees, highlighting the potential for the company's expansion into the U.S. market.



Company Website: Service Website: .ai

