(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan celebrated the transformative changes in Türkiye’s eastern and southeastern provinces, highlighting the significant reduction in terrorism’s influence. Speaking at the grand opening ceremony for Bitlis Public and Private Investments, Erdogan emphasized that the fading of terrorism's dark shadow has allowed these regions to tap into their long-dormant potential. This shift marks a turning point, showcasing the region's growing economic opportunities.



Erdogan detailed the benefits of this newfound stability, pointing to the extraction of one of Türkiye’s largest oil reserves from Mount Gabar, an area previously known for terrorist activities. He underscored that the days when terrorism dictated political direction and societal alignment are now behind Türkiye. This progress signifies a major shift towards peace and development, reflecting the success of the country’s efforts to overcome past challenges.



The President further asserted that the era of marginalizing individuals based on their origins, beliefs, or language has ended, marking a significant departure from the past. This change represents a move towards inclusivity and equality, moving away from historical practices that had previously divided society. Erdogan's comments highlight a new era of national unity and development, fueled by improved security and economic revitalization.



Overall, Erdogan’s speech illustrates a broader trend of revitalization in regions once plagued by conflict. With the reduction of terrorism and increased security, these areas are now seeing substantial advancements in both economic and developmental spheres. The progress in these provinces reflects Türkiye's commitment to enhancing regional stability and fostering growth.

