Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Proposed Settlement On Behalf Of Purchasers Of Hyrecar Inc. Publicly Traded Common Stock - HYREQ

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that the United States District Court for the Central District of California has approved the following announcement of a proposed settlement that would benefit purchasers of HyreCar publicly traded common stock (OTCMKTS: HYREQ):

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

Case No. 2:21-cv-06918-FWS-JC

Honorable Fred W. Slaughter

IVAN BARON, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated,

Plaintiff,

v.

HYRECAR INC., JOSEPH FURNARI and ROBERT SCOTT BROGI,

Defendants.

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING;

AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of HyreCar Inc. from May 13, 2021 through August 10, 2021, both dates inclusive, and were damaged thereby [1]

(the "Settlement Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III)

Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses

(the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff in the Action has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $1,900,000.00

in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on November 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Fred W. Slaughter

at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and United States Courthouse, Courtroom 10D, 411 West 4th Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701, to determine: (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund . The Notice and Proof of Claim and Release Form ("Claim Form") can be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, . You may also obtain copies of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator at Ivan Baron v. HyreCar Inc. et al., c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063, 866-274-4004.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form online at

or postmarked no later than December 14, 2024. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than October 24, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Individual Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than October 24, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, HyreCar, the Individual Defendants, or Individual Defendants' Counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

Ex Kano S. Sams II, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(310) 201-9150

[email protected]

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Ivan Baron v. HyreCar Inc., et al.

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205

Media, PA 19063

Tel.: 866-274-4004



By Order of the Court

1 All capitalized terms used in this Summary Notice that are not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated March 20, 2024 (the "Stipulation"), which is available at .

