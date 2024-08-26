Kulicke & Soffa Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20
Date
8/26/2024 9:16:59 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC ) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S" or the "Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared and authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock. This upcoming dividend payment will be made on October 8, 2024 to holders of record as of September 19, 2024.
About Kulicke & Soffa
Founded in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa
specializes in developing cutting-edge Semiconductor and Electronics assembly solutions enabling a smart and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.
Contacts:
Kulicke & Soffa
Marilyn Sim
Public Relations
P: +65-6880-9309
[email protected]
Kulicke & Soffa
Joseph Elgindy
Finance
P: +1-215-784-7500
[email protected]
SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.
MENAFN26082024003732001241ID1108601414
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.