CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a highly successful Spring edition in Hollywood, Florida, the
Benzinga Cannabis Capital conference , North America's premier cannabis investment and branding event, is set to take center stage again on October 8-9, 2024, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL. The conference comes at a pivotal moment in the cannabis industry, with rescheduling efforts and potential legalization looming on the horizon, making this event a must-attend for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers.
Unparalleled Opportunities for Networking and Deals
Building on the momentum from the Spring 2024 event, which attracted over 2,000 attendees and featured more than 200 investors, the Fall edition promises even greater opportunities for networking and deal-making. Attendees can expect a curated experience that includes exclusive networking sessions, expert panels, and fireside chats designed to foster meaningful connections and drive the industry forward.
Keynote Speakers: Shaping the Future of Cannabis
This year's top speakers include:
George Archos , Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Verano, who will share insights on navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.
Ross Gerber , Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, known for his forward-thinking investment strategies in emerging markets.
Charlie Bachtell , CEO of Cresco Labs, will discuss the future of cannabis operations in a potentially legalized environment.
Jim Belushi , Founder of Belushi's Farm, who will provide a unique perspective on cannabis cultivation and brand building.
Alexa Alianiello , US Sales & Partnerships Lead at X (formerly Twitter), will explore how the company serves as a platform for political engagement and the intersection of social media and cannabis, providing insights into how digital campaigns can drive brand awareness and consumer engagement in the cannabis space.
Beena Goldenberg , CEO of Organigram, will speak on the international cannabis market and where the next big opportunities are emerging. As Big Tobacco bets on cannabis, she will also provide insight into how companies like Organigram are positioning themselves to lead in global cannabis cultivation and product development.
Ricky Williams , former NFL player turned cannabis advocate and entrepreneur, will share his insights on cannabis for wellness and his brand, Highsman, focusing on the plant's role in sports recovery and holistic health.
Featured Speakers: Industry Leaders and Innovators
The 2024 speaker lineup is packed with industry leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of cannabis. Notable speakers include:
Claire Wells Hanson , Member in Charge of Denver Office & Cannabis Litigation Team Leader, Clark Hill Law
David Feuerstein , Co-Founder & Partner, Feuerstein Kulick LLP
Emily Fisher , Founder & CEO, Leafwell
Frank Segall , Co-Chair, Cannabis Practice, Blank Rome
Janice O'Reilly , Consulting Partner, AAFCPAs' National Cannabis Practice
Steve Riparip , Founder & Head Strategist, Tact Firm LLC
Tassa Saldi, PhD , Co-Founder and CEO, TUMI Genomics
Tayyaba Khan , Partner, Cassels
William Muecke , Co-Founder and Managing Member, Artemis Growth Partners
Dreka Gates , Founder, Love's Harvest
Krista Raymer , CEO, Vetrina
Bryan Gerber , Co-Founder & CEO, HARA Supply
Jesse Redmond , Head of Cannabis, Water Tower Research
Dr. Chanda Macias , CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Managers, Women Grow
Richie Proud , CEO and Director, iAnthus
Nick Rinella , CEO, Hippos Cannabis
Drea Groeschel , CEO, Better Than Booze
Kevin Brooks , CEO, Conception Nurseries
Dustin Milner , CEO, Talarya Brands
Joseph Lustberg , CEO, Upwise Capital
Stacy Litke , VP of Banking Programs, Green Check Verified
Laurie Parfitt , Founder & CEO, LKP Impact Consulting
Will Bowden , Founder & CEO, Grasshopper Farms
Jordan Ascanio , Creative Director, CLS Holdings USA Inc.
Kyle Sherman , Founder & CEO, Flowhub
Tiffany Richardson , Partner (National Cannabis Industry Lead), Crowe
Paul Weiss , CEO, PaperPlanes
Tony Schor , CEO, Investor Awareness
Jackie Gonzalez-Becerra , Vice President, Revenue, Weedmaps
Barbara Fox , CEO, Cannabiz Supply
Terry Bishop , President & CEO, Leftherium
Laurie Holcomb , CEO, Gold Flora
Beau Whitney , Founder & Chief Economist, Whitney Economics
Sundie Seefried , CEO/President, Safe Harbor Financial
Bryna Dahlin , Partner, Benesch Law
Michael Villapiano , Director, Altmore Capital
Rep. David Joyce , 14th District of Ohio, U.S. Representative
Kevin Hart , Founder & CEO, Green Check Verified
Sahar Ayinehsazian , Partner, Vicente LLP
Neil Prasad , CPA-Partner, Marcum
Christine Smith , CEO, Gron
Charles Alovisetti , Partner, Vicente LLP
Jim Kirsch , President, A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners
Kris Walker , President & Chief Commercial Officer, Hoodie Analytics
Jon Levine , CEO, MariMed
Gary Santo , CEO, Rx Green Technologies
Scott Greiper , Founder & President, Viridian Capital Advisors
Anthony Coniglio , CEO, NewLake Capital Partners
Javier Hasse , Managing Director, Cannabis, Benzinga
Jamie Pearson , President, New Holland Group
Dan Neville , CFO, Ascend Wellness
Dan Ahrens , CIO & Portfolio Manager $MSOS $YOLO, AdvisorShares
Tom Zuber , Managing Partner, Zuber Lawler
Darren Lampert , CEO & Co-Founder, GrowGeneration
Tim Conder , CEO, TILT Holdings
Aaron Grey , Managing Director, Equity Research Consumer & Cannabis
Benzinga & Women Grow Partnership: Expanding Opportunities for Women and Minority-Owned Businesses
Continuing its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Benzinga has partnered with Women Grow to broaden financial opportunities for women and minority-owned businesses. This partnership will provide these businesses with unparalleled exposure and networking opportunities, including waived sponsorship fees, helping to ensure that all voices are heard and represented in the growing cannabis industry.
Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the cannabis industry's most anticipated event of the year. Secure your spot at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago by visiting
bzcannabis .
About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is North America's leading cannabis-focused gathering, attracting the industry's top executives, investors, and thought leaders. The event offers an unmatched platform for networking, deal-making, and gaining insights into the future of the cannabis industry.
For more information, please visit
bzcannabis .
