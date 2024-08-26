(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a highly successful Spring edition in Hollywood, Florida, the

Benzinga Cannabis Capital , North America's premier cannabis and branding event, is set to take center stage again on October 8-9, 2024, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL. The conference comes at a pivotal moment in the cannabis industry, with rescheduling efforts and potential legalization looming on the horizon, making this event a must-attend for leaders, investors, and policymakers.

Unparalleled Opportunities for Networking and Deals

Building on the momentum from the Spring 2024 event, which attracted over 2,000 attendees and featured more than 200 investors, the Fall edition promises even greater opportunities for networking and deal-making. Attendees can expect a curated experience that includes exclusive networking sessions, expert panels, and fireside chats designed to foster meaningful connections and drive the industry forward.

Keynote Speakers: Shaping the Future of Cannabis

This year's top speakers include:



George Archos , Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Verano, who will share insights on navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.

Ross Gerber , Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, known for his forward-thinking investment strategies in emerging markets.

Charlie Bachtell , CEO of Cresco Labs, will discuss the future of cannabis operations in a potentially legalized environment.

Jim Belushi , Founder of Belushi's Farm, who will provide a unique perspective on cannabis cultivation and brand building.

Alexa Alianiello , US Sales & Partnerships Lead at X (formerly Twitter), will explore how the company serves as a platform for political engagement and the intersection of social media and cannabis, providing insights into how digital campaigns can drive brand awareness and consumer engagement in the cannabis space.

Beena Goldenberg , CEO of Organigram, will speak on the international cannabis market and where the next big opportunities are emerging. As Big Tobacco bets on cannabis, she will also provide insight into how companies like Organigram are positioning themselves to lead in global cannabis cultivation and product development. Ricky Williams , former NFL player turned cannabis advocate and entrepreneur, will share his insights on cannabis for wellness and his brand, Highsman, focusing on the plant's role in sports recovery and holistic health.

Featured Speakers: Industry Leaders and Innovators

The 2024 speaker lineup is packed with industry leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of cannabis. Notable speakers include:



Claire Wells Hanson , Member in Charge of Denver Office & Cannabis Litigation Team Leader, Clark Hill Law

David Feuerstein , Co-Founder & Partner, Feuerstein Kulick LLP

Emily Fisher , Founder & CEO, Leafwell

Frank Segall , Co-Chair, Cannabis Practice, Blank Rome

Janice O'Reilly , Consulting Partner, AAFCPAs' National Cannabis Practice

Steve Riparip , Founder & Head Strategist, Tact Firm LLC

Tassa Saldi, PhD , Co-Founder and CEO, TUMI Genomics

Tayyaba Khan , Partner, Cassels

William Muecke , Co-Founder and Managing Member, Artemis Growth Partners

Dreka Gates , Founder, Love's Harvest

Krista Raymer , CEO, Vetrina

Bryan Gerber , Co-Founder & CEO, HARA Supply

Jesse Redmond , Head of Cannabis, Water Tower Research

Dr. Chanda Macias , CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Managers, Women Grow

Richie Proud , CEO and Director, iAnthus

Nick Rinella , CEO, Hippos Cannabis

Drea Groeschel , CEO, Better Than Booze

Kevin Brooks , CEO, Conception Nurseries

Dustin Milner , CEO, Talarya Brands

Joseph Lustberg , CEO, Upwise Capital

Stacy Litke , VP of Banking Programs, Green Check Verified

Laurie Parfitt , Founder & CEO, LKP Impact Consulting

Will Bowden , Founder & CEO, Grasshopper Farms

Jordan Ascanio , Creative Director, CLS Holdings USA Inc.

Kyle Sherman , Founder & CEO, Flowhub

Tiffany Richardson , Partner (National Cannabis Industry Lead), Crowe

Paul Weiss , CEO, PaperPlanes

Tony Schor , CEO, Investor Awareness

Jackie Gonzalez-Becerra , Vice President, Revenue, Weedmaps

Barbara Fox , CEO, Cannabiz Supply

Terry Bishop , President & CEO, Leftherium

Laurie Holcomb , CEO, Gold Flora

Beau Whitney , Founder & Chief Economist, Whitney Economics

Sundie Seefried , CEO/President, Safe Harbor Financial

Bryna Dahlin , Partner, Benesch Law

Michael Villapiano , Director, Altmore Capital

Rep. David Joyce , 14th District of Ohio, U.S. Representative

Kevin Hart , Founder & CEO, Green Check Verified

Sahar Ayinehsazian , Partner, Vicente LLP

Neil Prasad , CPA-Partner, Marcum

Christine Smith , CEO, Gron

Charles Alovisetti , Partner, Vicente LLP

Jim Kirsch , President, A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners

Kris Walker , President & Chief Commercial Officer, Hoodie Analytics

Jon Levine , CEO, MariMed

Gary Santo , CEO, Rx Green Technologies

Scott Greiper , Founder & President, Viridian Capital Advisors

Anthony Coniglio , CEO, NewLake Capital Partners

Javier Hasse , Managing Director, Cannabis, Benzinga

Jamie Pearson , President, New Holland Group

Dan Neville , CFO, Ascend Wellness

Dan Ahrens , CIO & Portfolio Manager $MSOS $YOLO, AdvisorShares

Tom Zuber , Managing Partner, Zuber Lawler

Darren Lampert , CEO & Co-Founder, GrowGeneration

Tim Conder , CEO, TILT Holdings Aaron Grey , Managing Director, Equity Research Consumer & Cannabis

Benzinga & Women Grow Partnership: Expanding Opportunities for Women and Minority-Owned Businesses

Continuing its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Benzinga has partnered with Women Grow to broaden financial opportunities for women and minority-owned businesses. This partnership will provide these businesses with unparalleled exposure and networking opportunities, including waived sponsorship fees, helping to ensure that all voices are heard and represented in the growing cannabis industry.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is North America's leading cannabis-focused gathering, attracting the industry's top executives, investors, and thought leaders. The event offers an unmatched platform for networking, deal-making, and gaining insights into the future of the cannabis industry.

