LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Kelly Compton

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL LLC , announced today that financial advisor Kelly Compton has joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, aligning with existing firm Client Centric Wealth Management, part of Upstream Partners. He reported having served approximately $150 million in advisory and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL after owning his RIA, WCM Wealth Management, which custodied with Schwab Advisor Services.



Based in San Antonio, Compton has always had an entrepreneurial spirit and a love of helping others. He started his career in the hospitality industry as a partner for a restaurant enterprise, where he sharpened his finance, planning and business skillsets. All the while, he was fascinated by the world of investments and trading.

Compton became a financial advisor in 2000 and left the wirehouse environment in 2006 to become independent. He eventually moved to a fee-only practice in 2011, where he also fulfilled the role of Chief Investment Officer for WCM Wealth Management. He works primarily with business professionals and executives, offering risk-based model portfolios based on each client's unique financial goals. His aspiration is to provide clients with sound, conservative financial advice and investment recommendations to help set them up for a more successful future.

“As my book of business has grown, it became increasingly clear that I needed to find a way to scale my practice while maintaining the high level of service that my clients have come to expect," said Compton.“After significant due diligence, it became apparent that Client Centric Wealth Management and LPL Financial were natural fits for my practice. I'm impressed with LPL's size and scale, as well as its commitment to providing advisors with innovative tools and flexibility in how we work with clients. I'm also looking forward to being part of Client Centric's community of like-minded advisors who share my passion for helping clients work toward their financial aspirations. This new partnership with Client Centric Wealth Management will help ensure business continuity for generations to come.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said,“We welcome Kelly to the LPL community and are honored to be his partner of choice as he scales his business. LPL remains committed to providing advisors with the strategic resources and robust technology needed to deliver outstanding client experiences and run thriving businesses. We look forward to long-lasting relationships with Kelly and the teams at Client Centric Wealth Management and Upstream Investment Partners.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,000 institutions and at approximately 580 registered investment advisor firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and institutions, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Client Centric Wealth Management, Upstream Investment Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations " or "Press Releases " section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2023.

