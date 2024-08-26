Interim Consolidated Financial Statement Of Kauno Energija AB Covering 6 Months Of 2024

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 5.5 million before taxes, which is by EUR 1.5 million more than in the same period in 2023.

Earnings before taxes, amortization and other non-cash expense items (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 6 months of 2023, increased by EUR 1.5 million and reached EUR 10.7 million.

The following table summarizes 6-month performance numbers stated in this announcement: