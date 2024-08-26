عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Interim Consolidated Financial Statement Of Kauno Energija AB Covering 6 Months Of 2024


8/26/2024 9:16:47 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 6 months of 2024, Kauno energija AB company group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Kauno energija AB (code – 235014830) and GO energy LT UAB (code – 303042623), achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 49.2 million. It is by EUR 2.1 million more than over respective period of 2023.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 5.5 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 1.5 million more than in the same period in 2023.

Earnings before taxes, amortization and other non-cash expense items (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 6 months of 2023, increased by EUR 1.5 million and reached EUR 10.7 million.

The following table summarizes 6-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million 2024 2023 Change
Revenue 49.2 51.7 4.8%
EBITDA 10.7 8.8 (21.6%)
Profit 5.5 4.0 (37.5%)

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Kauno energija AB covering 6 months of 2024 (see attachments).

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 698 15118

Attachments

  • 2024 06 30 FA EN
  • Semiannual report_2024

MENAFN26082024004107003653ID1108601401


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search