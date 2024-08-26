Rodney Baier, DDS: Dentist In Sandy Springs, GA, Launches State-Of-The-Art Cosmetic Dentistry Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Rodney Baier, DDS, a sandy springs that offers individualistic holistic to every patient, is pleased to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art cosmetic dentistry services in Atlanta, Georgia.

As a renowned local practice offering a full range of restorative procedures to TMJ (Temporomandibular Joint) therapy, Rodney Baier, DDS's new range of cosmetic dentistry treatments, including teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, and bonding, are designed to boost a patient's confidence by efficiently enhancing the appearance of their smile.

“Having my wisdom teeth removed in my 20s sparked my commitment to helping people live better lives through better dental health,” said Dr. Rodney Baier, DDS.“I have an undergraduate degree in marketing and was working in sales when I visited a friend – a dentist – in Miami to have my wisdom teeth removed. I spent the entire day at his office and was amazed by the level of care he provided his patients in a friendly office environment. I immediately decided I wanted to help others and become a dentist and began taking the required science courses for entry into dental school.”

Committed to providing compassionate, comprehensive dental care to individuals and families in Sandy Springs and nearby areas, Rodney Baier, DDS, takes the time to learn about a patient's oral health goals before working with them to decide on the perfect treatment that is customized to meet their personal needs.

Combining this caring approach with Dr. Baier's expert dental knowledge, patients can trust the highly-rated dental practice to help them attain a bright, radiant smile with its excellent cosmetic dentistry services. These include:

Porcelain Veneers : Porcelain veneers can cover surface flaws on a patient's teeth and restore or enhance tooth color. The Sandy Springs Dentist, Dr. Baier, also uses this technique to help reshape teeth for a better smile. Today's veneers allow him to preserve as much of the original tooth as possible and bond more strongly than the veneers of just a few years ago. They are more color-fast to give patients a more natural, longer-lasting treatment.

Whitening : Rodney Baier, DDS, will take into account the health of a patient's teeth and the extent of the staining before prescribing the best professional whitening products to restore the beautiful shine of a smile.

Bonding and Contouring : Contouring – or reshaping – is used to correct crooked teeth, chipped teeth, cracked teeth, or even overlapping teeth in just one session. Whereas bonding can close gaps, repair chips, and cracks, and protect exposed roots from causing pain for a patient.

Invisible Braces : As a renowned dentist in Georgia, Rodney Baier, DDS offers patients the opportunity to straighten their teeth with a series of clear, plastic aligners that are a more comfortable and convenient solution to traditional metal braces.

Available online 24/7, Rodney Baier, DDS, invites those in the Sandy Springs community to contact its friendly team today via telephone or email to schedule an appointment.

About Rodney Baier, DDS

Rodney Baier, DDS, is an experienced dentist in Atlanta, Georgia, who specializes in individualized restorative and aesthetic dentistry, as well as TMJ therapy. Dedicated to investing in the latest technology and training for his entire team, Rodney Baier, DDS, is passionate about offering every patient personalized dental care that restores their smile's function and aesthetics.

