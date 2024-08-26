Haivision Collaborates With Shield AI To Bring Together Full-Motion Video With AI Object Detection For Defense And ISR Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration introduces a flexible and versatile software-based ISR solution deployable on any platform

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUVSI Pathfinder Symposium – Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that it is partnering with Shield AI, a leading defense company whose mission is to protect service members and civilians with intelligent systems.



This partnership brings together trusted ISR solutions for full-motion video with AI object detection for defense and ISR applications. Haivision Kraken is a video processing solution for mission-critical defense and ISR applications. Software-based, Kraken encodes, transcodes, and streams full-motion video alongside metadata in real-time across all types of communication links. Shield AI's Sentient Tracker software automatically detects and tracks objects within full-motion video streams using a field-proven artificial intelligence technology.

With this partnership, Shield AI Kestrel can now be fully integrated with Haivision Kraken and deployed across a wide range of air, land, and sea-based platforms. This combined software solution brings the power of AI to Haivision Kraken users providing quick and easy access to advanced video and metadata processing through an intuitive browser-based user interface.

“We are thrilled by the possibilities that our partnership with Shield AI offers,” says John Leipper, Defense Product Manager, Haivision.“By integrating Shield AI's Kestrel object detection technology within our Kraken video processing platform, our customers are able to apply artificial intelligence to where video is being captured and processed, enabling quick and life-saving decision making.”

“We are very pleased to announce this collaboration with Haivision as it allows our AI technology to be integrated with the widely deployed Kraken software,” said Alan Chirls, Vice President of Business Development at Shield AI.“The powerful AI object detection of our Kestrel solution combined with Kraken video processing and an intuitive UI will bring the benefits of our solution to all types of missions.”

To learn more about Kraken, visit: haivision.com/products/kraken-video-transcoder/ or schedule a demo with a Haivision video expert at .

About Shield AI

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is a venture-backed defense technology company whose mission is to protect service members and civilians with intelligent systems. In pursuit of this mission, Shield AI is building the world's best AI pilot. Its AI pilot, Hivemind, has flown jets (F-16; MQM-178 Firejet), a vertical takeoff and landing drone (MQ-35 V-BAT), and three quadcopters (Nova, Nova 2, iPRD). The company has offices in San Diego, Dallas, Washington, D.C., and abroad. Shield AI's products and people are currently in the field actively supporting operations with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. allies. For more information, visit . Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

