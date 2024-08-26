Everythingals Launches New Mobile App: A Comprehensive Research And Life Navigation Tool For The ALS Community

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverythingALS is proud to announce the launch of its new mobile app, now available on both the and Android marketplaces. This app represents a significant upgrade from the previous version, which was designed exclusively for observational study research participants. The new EverythingALS app not only retains its research capabilities but also expands to serve the broader ALS community with enhanced features and services.



A New Era of Support and Engagement for ALS Patients

One of the most exciting new features of the app is the introduction of Pathfinders, a service that connects individuals newly diagnosed with ALS to experienced guides from the community. Pathfinders are here to help patients navigate the complexities of their diagnosis and offer guidance and support as they embark on their journey.

Additionally, the app now includes a generative AI-supported chat resource. This feature is designed to provide timely and accurate answers to common questions regarding ongoing clinical trials, observational studies, and other crucial aspects of ALS care. This ensures that patients and caregivers have access to vital information when they need it most, helping them make informed decisions about their treatment and care options.

Research at the Core: A Seamless Consent Flow for Study Participation

Staying true to EverythingALS' roots as a research-focused organization, the app introduces a centralized consent flow that offers users a variety of experiences for participating in different studies. This includes multimodal observation, speech analysis, specific clinical studies, and tracking of diet and daily activities. The app seamlessly integrates research and daily life, making it easier than ever for users to contribute to ALS research while managing their condition.

Collaboration with Centers of Excellence and Data Sharing for ALS Research

The new app will be rolled out as a clinical support tool in collaboration with various ALS Centers of Excellence. This partnership will ensure that the app is not only a valuable resource for patients but also a powerful tool for advancing ALS research. With the consent of participants, data collected through the app will be anonymized and shared with companies dedicated to researching and developing new therapies for ALS.

The EverythingALS app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. We invite everyone in the ALS community, from newly diagnosed individuals to long-term patients and caregivers, to explore the new features and benefits of this comprehensive app.

About EverythingALS

EverythingALS is committed to accelerating the discovery of new treatments and a cure for ALS through innovative research and community engagement. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering collaboration between patients, caregivers, researchers, and clinicians, EverythingALS strives to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by ALS. For more information, please visit or contact ... .

