SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose patented innovations shape innovation and the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced Dr. Belgacem Haba, a renowned innovator in microelectronics packaging and integration technologies, has recently received his 600th issued U.S. patent, a milestone reached by only the most prolific inventors in the world. Notably, that number is sure to grow as Dr. Haba is currently also named as an inventor on over 350 pending worldwide patent applications and continues to generate new, high-quality inventions each year. Just as he has done over the course of his storied career at Adeia and its predecessor companies where he has been a named inventor on nearly 1,000 granted worldwide patents. His groundbreaking innovations have not just improved upon existing technologies – they have fundamentally shaped the evolution and future of semiconductor devices, with his latest work addressing the critical challenges in semiconductor packaging, thermal management, and 3D integration.



"At Adeia, we are in awe of Dr. Haba's comprehensive approach to semiconductor innovation. His contributions are extending Moore's Law and redefining it. Dr. Haba's work embodies the spirit of relentless innovation that has made America the most inventive nation in the world for over a century. Perhaps most importantly, Dr. Haba's dedication to mentorship is cultivating a new generation of thinkers who will carry this momentum forward. His work continues to shape products and mold the very future of how we interact with technology. We're excited to see how these innovations will unfold and transform our digital landscape in the years to come,” said Dana Escobar, chief licensing officer and general manager at Adeia.

In addition to his 25-plus years with Adeia, Dr. Haba was a senior staff member at Google's data center platform division. Dr. Haba also co-founded SiliconPipe Inc., a high-speed interconnect company, managed the advanced packaging R&D division at Rambus, and worked for the NEC Central Research Laboratories in Tokyo, Japan, and for IBM Watson Research Center in New York on the applications of lasers in microelectronics.

With a Ph.D in materials science and engineering from Stanford University, two Master of Science degrees, and a Bachelor of Science degree in physics, Dr. Haba's academic foundation mirrors the multidisciplinary approach of the greatest inventors in history.

Adeia is a leading R&D company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit .

