According to Research by SNS Insider, Organizations Are Increasingly Recognizing the Importance of Efficient Resource Allocation to Maximize Productivity and Minimize Costs Pune, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Size and Growth Analysis "The Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Market Size was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.91 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.66% over the forecast period 2024-2032." The growth of the functional endoscopic sinus surgery market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis. According to CDC data, over 35 million adults in the U.S. suffer from this condition. The prevalence rates have been increasing over the past decade due to worsening environmental conditions, the rising number of people with allergies, and the improper use of antibiotics. As the number of sinusitis patients increases, the demand for effective treatment also rises, leading to the popularity of Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery. Moreover, advancements in surgical techniques, including the use of high-definition endoscopes, specialized surgical instruments, and improved imaging systems, have made the procedure safer, less traumatic, and more beneficial for patients.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Olympus Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Hoya Corporation (Endo-Surgery)

ConMed Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Dino-Lite (Anmo Electronics Corporation)

Sinusys

Dalent Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG Others (To View Complete List of Companies, Ask for Sample Report) Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.01 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 1.91 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.66% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Dynamics

The Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery market was dominated by both hospitals and ASCs, accounting for 72% in 2023, due to the bigger patient base, established infrastructure, and use of specific equipment. All other types of surgical practices account for only 28 % in 2023. However, the current trends have shown a growing realization concerning the use of specialty clinics for performing Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery procedures. This is because specialty clinics do not have long waiting times, offer more specialized care to the performing patients and the rates are also competitive. As per the study presented by the Journal of Otolaryngology that was conducted in 2023, 60% of Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery procedures are done in hospitals and 40% are done in ASCs and specialty clinics. There is a growing inclination towards the specialty clinics by the patients due to the higher levels of personalized service that are provided by the specialty clinics.

Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Market Key Segmentation:

By Product



Endoscopes Surgical Instruments & Navigation Systems

By Procedure



Frontal Sinus Surgery

Ethmoid Sinus Surgery

Maxillary Sinus Surgery Sphenoid Sinus Surgery & Others

By Indication



Chronic Sinusitis

Recurrent Sinusitis

Nasal Polyposis Fungal Sinusitis & Others

By End User



Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs) Specialty Clinics

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Market

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in 2023 with 40% market share. The region has a well-established healthcare system with a significantly high number of qualified otolaryngologists and technologically advanced healthcare facilities. At first, the United States and Canada are the countries with a favorable regulatory framework that allows the quick adoption of new medical technologies, e.g., Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery. Second, the prevalence of sinusitis is high in North America due to several issues such as air pollution and allergies. Finally, several prominent medical device companies and major pharmaceutical manufacturers are located in North America.

Recent Developments



In 2024, Integra acquired Acclarent, Inc., an early innovator in ENT surgical interventions. The incorporation of Acclarent's imaginative item portfolio supplemented the scope of Integra's driving market brands and gave prompt scope and accretive development through an interesting deals channel. In 2022, Olympus Corporation announced that the Food and Drug Administration had cleared its CELERIS Single-Use Sinus Debrider System.

Key Takeaways



The FESS market is growing significantly owing to the increased frequency of sinusitis and improvements in the surgery more so in recurrent sinusitis.

Hospitals and ASCs are still the leading segments in the market, although the specialty clinic segment is growing. North America accounts for the largest share of the market attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory environment, and high prevalence of sinusitis in the region. The market will continue to witness new entrants and new technologies for better outcomes.

Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Market Segmentation, by Procedure

9. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Market Segmentation, by Indication

10. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Market Segmentation, by End User

11. Regional Analysis

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Market Outlook 2024-2032

