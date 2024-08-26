EU Ambassador Calls For More Air Defense Systems For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, condemned yet another Russian massive missile attack on Ukraine's infrastructure and called for more air defense equipment to be provided to Ukraine.

Maternova addressed the issue on X , Ukrinform reports.

“Another heinous mass attack by Russia this morning for many hours. Energy infrastructure in 15 Ukrainian regions was hit by drones, and ballistic missiles. Civilians were killed and wounded. This brutality must be stopped, Ukraine needs more air defence. Russia will be held accountable," the EU Ambassador emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that 15 regions of Ukraine were affected as a result of the massive missile barrage Russia launched Monday morning targeting energy infrastructure. Damage was reported in several regions. The national operator of the power grid, Ukrenergo, is forced to apply emergency power shutdowns to stabilize the system.

After Russia's morning missile attack, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to allow Ukraine long-range strikes on military targets inside Russia and to agree on the use of Western air defense to shoot down missiles and drones.