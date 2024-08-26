Azerbaijan, Pakistan Explore Enhanced Economic Ties & Delegation Exchanges

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Pakistan and Azerbaijan are advancing their economic and trade relations, focusing on expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation across various sectors. During a recent meeting at the residence of Pakistan's Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan, Azerbaijani Ambassador Khazar Farhadov and Khan discussed strategies to strengthen economic ties and address regional issues, Azernews reports, citing Pakistani media.

Khan highlighted Pakistan's commitment to deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan in sectors such as trade, investment, energy, defense, agriculture, and natural resources. He stressed the importance of overcoming existing obstacles to enhance trade and investment and suggested that parliamentary and institutional collaboration could further bolster public relations between the two countries.

The Deputy Chairman emphasized the potential of Balochistan's mineral wealth in transforming the region's economic landscape and urged global investors to seize opportunities in Pakistan. He also underlined the shared cultural and religious values that underpin the Pakistan-Azerbaijan relationship and the crucial role of parliamentary efforts in promoting peace and development.

In response, Ambassador Farhadov expressed Azerbaijan's eagerness to advance its partnership with Pakistan. Both leaders agreed on the necessity of an early action plan to facilitate the exchange of business delegations and enhance institutional cooperation.

Khan also condemned human rights violations in Kashmir and called for international action against ongoing brutality in Palestine, advocating for a unified Islamic response to support Palestinian freedom. He reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistani leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Leader Nawaz Sharif, to the nation's development and prosperity.