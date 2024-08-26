Azerbaijan, Pakistan Explore Enhanced Economic Ties & Delegation Exchanges
Pakistan and Azerbaijan are advancing their economic and trade
relations, focusing on expanding bilateral and multilateral
cooperation across various sectors. During a recent meeting at the
residence of Pakistan's Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal
Khan, Azerbaijani Ambassador Khazar Farhadov and Khan discussed
strategies to strengthen economic ties and address regional issues,
Azernews reports, citing Pakistani media.
Khan highlighted Pakistan's commitment to deepening cooperation
with Azerbaijan in sectors such as trade, investment, energy,
defense, agriculture, and natural resources. He stressed the
importance of overcoming existing obstacles to enhance trade and
investment and suggested that parliamentary and institutional
collaboration could further bolster public relations between the
two countries.
The Deputy Chairman emphasized the potential of Balochistan's
mineral wealth in transforming the region's economic landscape and
urged global investors to seize opportunities in Pakistan. He also
underlined the shared cultural and religious values that underpin
the Pakistan-Azerbaijan relationship and the crucial role of
parliamentary efforts in promoting peace and development.
In response, Ambassador Farhadov expressed Azerbaijan's
eagerness to advance its partnership with Pakistan. Both leaders
agreed on the necessity of an early action plan to facilitate the
exchange of business delegations and enhance institutional
cooperation.
Khan also condemned human rights violations in Kashmir and
called for international action against ongoing brutality in
Palestine, advocating for a unified Islamic response to support
Palestinian freedom. He reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistani
leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N
Leader Nawaz Sharif, to the nation's development and
prosperity.
