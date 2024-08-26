950 Resident Provided With Jobs Along With Families Relocated To Lachin
As of today, 3,069 local residents (828 families) have been
relocated to the Lachin district, Azernews
reports.
Extensive reconstruction and restoration work has been carried
out in the city over the past two years. Communication and
infrastructure lines have been updated, and modern infrastructure
has been established. To date, 2,031 local residents have returned
to their native city.
The resettlement of former internally displaced persons in the
newly rebuilt Zabukh and Sus villages in the Lachin district has
been ensured.
The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and
Social Protection of Population reported that employment has been
provided for more than 950 residents in Lachin so far.
"As part of the Large Return program, work continues to cover
residents relocated to their native lands-Lachin city and the
Zabukh and Sus villages-with active employment programs. In the
first stage, the employment opportunities for these residents are
assessed, and the employment programs they will be involved in are
determined. Employment has already been provided for 954 residents
relocated to Lachin. This includes the establishment of small
businesses under the self-employment program for 32 residents.
Vocational training courses have been organized for 39 residents.
Support for the employment of an additional 255 residents is
currently underway. To increase the accessibility of employment
services for residents relocated to Lachin, the Lachin Service
Department of the State Employment Agency's Eastern Zangezur
Regional Employment Office has also been opened,” the statement
emphasized.
It should be noted that Lachin was liberated from occupation on
August 26, 2022. According to President Ilham Aliyev's decree on
the establishment of City Days for the liberated territories of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, August 26 is commemorated as Lachin City
Day.
