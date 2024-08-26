Balco Launches Duraspantm Product Line At National Parking Association Convention And Expo In Las Vegas, September 16-19

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Balco introduces its new DuraSpan Parking & Open-Air Joint Systems, a portfolio of expansion joint systems for parking structures, slow-vehicular applications and other horizontal exterior conditions.

The DuraSpan portfolio consists of 16 expansion joint systems across three main categories: metal cover systems, elastomeric seal systems, and foam seal systems.

- John Harder, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BalcoWICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balco , a leading manufacturer of high-performance construction products and a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials , Inc. [NASDAQ: CSWI], is excited to introduce its new DuraSpanTM Parking & Open-Air Joint Systems, a portfolio of expansion joint systems for parking structures, slow-vehicular applications and other horizontal exterior conditions, at the National Parking Association Convention and Expo in Las Vegas from September 16-19. Balco will be at Booth 249.The DuraSpan portfolio consists of 16 expansion joint systems across three main categories: metal cover systems, elastomeric seal systems, and foam seal systems. Engineered for resilience and performance in high-traffic and exposed environments, DuraSpan products offer tailored solutions to meet various design and construction needs.Highlights of the DuraSpan portfolio of products include:-Wide Range of Joint Sizes: From small thermal movement joints to large seismic movement joints.-Fire-Rated: All 16 DuraSpan products can be configured with MetaBlock® or MetaFlex® to meet the fire-rating requirements of the structure.-Watertight: MetaGuardTM and elastomeric seal options provide a durable and reliable watertight joint seal solution, allowing parking garage structures to direct water and moisture to the appropriate drainage channels.-Heavy Duty Cover Plates: Suitable solutions for high-load traffic conditions.-Sound Dampening: EPDM (ethylene propylene diene terpolymer) membranes reduce noise between metal components."We're excited about launching the DuraSpan product line, offering an expansion joint solution for every application in open-air parking structures," said John Harder, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Balco. "The DuraSpan product line is meticulously designed to address the unique challenges of these environments, delivering both versatility and reliability."To support engineers, architects, and designers, Balco also provides a downloadable comprehensive load data sheet that details frequently encountered concentrated wheel loads. The DuraSpan Quick Reference Guide is also available, showcasing all products in the DuraSpan portfolio.For more information, visit or call (800) 767-0082.About BalcoBalco is a leading manufacturer of high-performance construction products in the categories of expansion joint systems, fire barriers, stair nosings, mats & grids, trench & access covers, acoustical joints & partition closures, and photoluminescent egress systems. Established in 1957, Balco has an ISO 9001-certified Quality Management System with its own in-house UL test and research laboratory. Balco is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), Construction Specification Institute (CSI), and International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI). For more information, visit , or call (800) 767-0082. Balco is a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc.About CSW IndustrialsCSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty chemicals. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining. For more information, visit .

