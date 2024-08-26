IADA Membership Soars To Record Heights With The Addition Of Eight New Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- IADA Executive Director Wayne StarlingBOISE, IDAHO, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) recently added eight new members, including three IADA-Accredited Dealers and five IADA-Verified Products and Services Members. This expansion brings the organization's total membership to a historic high of 169 companies, solidifying IADA's reputation as the global leader in the business aircraft resale industry.“This unprecedented growth underscores the trust and respect that IADA members command in the business aircraft resale community,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling.“Our newest members are recognized leaders in their respective fields, and they epitomize the high standards of professionalism, integrity, and expertise that IADA represents.”Newly Accepted IADA-Accredited Dealers:Aviation Sales AssociatesCosta Mesa, Calif.Aviation Sales Associates is your partner in jet disposition and sales. Through over 10 years in the industry, we've cultivated extensive working relationships with governments, banks, and Fortune 500 companies. With a transaction history that spans North America, the Middle East, Singapore, and China, ASA has a demonstrated understanding of the global aviation market, while continuing to offer straight-forward, client-centered support for all aviation needs. For more info go to .Flightline Group Inc.Tallahassee, Fla.Founded in 1982, Flightline Group, Inc., headquartered in Tallahassee, is a regional aviation sales and service company dedicated to providing extraordinary aviation services, aircraft sales, parts sales, avionics and aircraft maintenance services to the southeast community. Flightline Group employs over 40 aviation professionals at facilities in Tallahassee (KTLH) and Vero Beach (KVRB). For more info go to .Global Elite AviationSan Francisco, Calif.Global Elite Aviation was founded in 2020 by Michelle Hoover. Specializing uniquely in all models of the HondaJet, Global Elite Aviation offers comprehensive and strategic aircraft brokerage, acquisition and consulting services. Global Elite Aviation understands the importance of customizing aircraft transactions to meet your specific needs, missions and budget. For more info go to .Newly IADA-Verified Products and Services Members:Fifth Third BankCincinnati, OhioFifth Third Bank provides fixed- and floating-rate product offerings for both new and pre-owned aircraft and also offer progress payment financing options for new deliveries. Our aviation specialists add value for our clients, from first-time buyers to those seeking refinancing, replacing an existing aircraft, or looking for help acquiring an aircraft. For more info go to .First National Capital CorporationIrvine, Calif.Our Aviation Finance business group has funded over a billion dollars in business aircraft for use in Part 91 and 135 operations. Our team of experienced aviation advisors and underwriters are dedicated exclusively to aircraft finance and will tailor a solution to meet your specific financial requirements.For more info go to .Jaffa & Co.Farnborough, EnglandJaffa & Co is an award-winning law firm with a truly global client base. Specializing in aviation law, we have advised on leasing, acquisition, financing, management, and dispute resolution for aircraft and other assets with an aggregate value of several billion dollars. For more info go to .Lapayowker Jet Counsel, P.A.Fort Lauderdale, Fla.Lapayowker Jet Counsel, P.A. is a law firm that devotes its practice to corporate aircraft transactions both domestic and worldwide. Using a“hands-on” approach, we counsel foreign and domestic corporate and individual clients. For more info go to .Silver Air Private JetsSanta Barbara, Calif.Jason Middleton founded Silver Air with CFO James Maxwell in 2008, creating a new model in the aviation management and jet charter industry, where we work with owners as partners rather than clients. Our internal directive was to give our owners a transparent view of their aircraft operations and to make all management decisions based on our aircraft owners' goals. For more info go to .IADA-Accredited DealersIADA-Accredited Dealers are the select few that have earned membership in the International Aircraft Dealers Association by meeting rigorous standards that ensure only the most respected and experienced dealers become IADA Members. Once granted initial IADA Accreditation, Dealers must be re-accredited every three years. This process enhances marketing value for the Dealer while providing customers with efficient, ethical and effective aircraft transactions.IADA-Verified Products and Services MembersProducts and Services Members are those companies whose primary focus is related to the support of aircraft transactions, whether their expertise is finance, legal, tax, escrow, or maintenance. The vetting process for IADA Products and Services membership begins with applicants obtaining sponsorship from three current IADA-Accredited Dealers, then prospective members complete an application. IADA third party consultant Joseph Allen obtains comments from the sponsors provided while other IADA-Accredited Dealers are also asked to provide comments on their experience with the applicant.About IADAThe International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. For more information, visit .About AircraftExchangeIADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to .

