10Zig® Technology Features Modernized Thin & Zero Client Hardware Endpoints At Vmware Explore 2024 Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 10ZiG is showcasing and demonstrating its flexible and secure modernized line of versatile hardware for a standardized UX experience for VDI, DaaS, and Web Apps, today through August 28th, at VMware Explore 2024 Las Vegas in the Venetian Convention and Expo Center, Booth #1333.10ZiG modernized Thin & Zero Clients are x86-based modern form factors, offering the greatest security, flexibility, and management for the rapidly changing world and market in which we live – with standalone desktop, all-in-one (AIO) monitor, and mobile laptop forms. All of this and more will be revealed at VMware Explore 2024 including a forward look at the new 10ZiG 7300q Thin & Zero Client Series and readily available 10ZiG MultiPort Replicator docking station, soon to also be TAA compliant.Stuart Pladgeman, 10ZiG Vice President of Sales,“The basis of the 10ZiG hardware product line is centered around needs of end user computing. From task worker to power user, we provide a variety of devices at each demand level. End user requirements drive our product development now more so than ever evidenced by the likes of our mobile laptops with multiport docking station, and advances in USB-C ports, wireless capabilities, 4KUHD resolution, and more... all across the board.”The VMware Explore 2024 Las Vegas show promises to 'show' off this full feature 10ZiG endpoint hardware lineup with the above described, plus mentioned glimpse of forthcoming 10ZiG 7300q Thin & Zero Client Series with two HDMI ports and PoE+ option, new 10ZiG 12-in-1 Multiport Replicator, and even more.10ZiG has been and will continue to be a longstanding partner of Omnissa (formerly VMware), as well as part of the VMworld and VMware Explore Shows in the States and Barcelona for a number of years. Easily find more information on 10ZiG and related hardware and software innovations at the new .About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in secure, flexible, Modernized Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware, repurposing software, and management software for virtual desktop environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for Omnissa (formerly VMware), Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a wide range of PCoIP Trusted Zero Clients. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, no-hassle RepurpOSTM repurposing software, and the 10ZiG ManagerTM- our free management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge.Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 West Lone Cactus DrivePhoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG | Web:EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG | Web:

