Data Center Colocation Market To Achieve Substantial CAGR Of 15.3% By 2031

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Data Center Colocation size was valued at USD 54.17 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 62.46 billion in 2023 to USD 195.09 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The high expense of owning and operating a data center, especially for organizations dealing with unpredictable data volumes, is driving expansion. According to surveys, owning or building a data center facility can cost more than USD 300 per square foot, plus the cost of fiber cabling installation. In-house management of a whole data center facility is an expensive component for SMEs, but larger firms may be able to afford it. Edge computing technologies are gaining traction. It includes processing data closer to its source. Edge computing helps in reducing latency and improving network connectivity. The demand for edge computing solutions is anticipated to grow due to the high dependence of businesses on real-time data processing for mission-critical applications. Furthermore, hybrid cloud solutions are becoming increasingly popular, combining the benefits of public and private cloud architecture with on-premises storage.

Data Center Colocation Market Top Player's Company Profiles

.Equinix, Inc. (US)

.Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (US)

.NTT Communications Corporation (Japan)

.China Telecom Corporation Limited (China)

.Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

.Telehouse (UK)

.China Unicom (China)

.AT&T Inc. (US)

.KDDI Corporation (Japan)

.Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

.Colt Technology Services Group Limited (UK)

.Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC (US)

Strategic Expansion by Equinix Inc. in Reshaping Industry in Next 4-5 Years

The following are the key Data Center Colocation Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Equinix, Inc.'s most recent development has significantly improved its position in the data center colocation business. The corporation is expanding its global footprint by creating new data centers and updating existing ones, with a focus on increased capacity and improved infrastructure. To meet the growing demand for colocation services, this development will include the adoption of high-density systems, energy-efficient technologies, and strict security measures. These advances are projected to have a significant industry influence in the coming 4-5 years. Equinix's growing network is expected to attract a wider spectrum of customers, including global corporations and innovative technology businesses looking for dependable and scalable data solutions. This strategic step is predicted to help Equinix maintain its industry leadership, enhance competition, and set new standards for data center management and colocation services.

Long-Term Impact: How CyrusOne KEP Will Influence Data Center and Power Grid Integration

On May 22, 2023, CyrusOne Inc. and Kansai Electric Power Company, Inc. collaborated and named CyrusOne KEP. It combines two businesses with extensive technical and operational experience. This is to create new data centers that match the critical requirements of large-scale platform companies. This collaboration will improve the alignment of data center infrastructure with the larger power grid, leading to increased resilience and efficiency. Over the next decade, this initiative is expected to significantly impact the data center industry. Improved alignment between data center architecture and power grid systems will increase energy efficiency and dependability, resulting in lower operational costs and increased sustainability.

Segments covered in Data Center Colocation Market are as follows:

.Type

oWholesale Colocation, Retail Colocation

.

.Industry

oBanking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Research & Academics, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Others

.End-User

oSmall and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

Key Players Revolutionizing Data Center Colocation Market

.December 2021: American Tower Corporation announced the acquisition of CoreSite Realty Corporation, following the completion of a tender bid for all of CoreSite's common stock. American Tower finalized the acquisition of CoreSite by merging one of its wholly owned subsidiaries with and into CoreSite.

.July 2020: Yotta Infrastructure, an Indian real estate juggernaut, will open Asia's largest and the world's second largest data centers in Navi Mumbai.

.May 2020: Zadara Storage and Cyxtera's 62 worked together to alter the storage, making the overall system more cost efficient and lowering operating hazards.

Looking Forward toward Data Center Colocation

The data center colocation market is rapidly evolving due to the innovative actions of its main companies. Companies are upgrading infrastructure with cutting-edge technology such as high-density computers, energy-efficient systems, and increased security. These technologies are designed to handle increasing data demands and support digital transformation. These advancements are anticipated to alter industry norms in the coming years, stimulating competition and allowing for more scalable, reliable, and sustainable data center systems.

