Four Persons Detained In J & K's Kathua For Roaming Near Army Camp

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Four persons were detained for questioning after they were found roaming near an camp in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

All the four detained persons were unarmed and were seen moving suspiciously near the Army camp at Billawar, the officials said.

They said security forces immediately intercepted them and they were taken into preventive custody for questioning.

Security forces are on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir following increased activities and the Assembly scheduled to begin on September 18.