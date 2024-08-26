Gaza’s Health Ministry announces arrival of 1.26M doses of polio vaccine

(MENAFN) Late on Sunday, Gaza’s Health Ministry announced the arrival of 1.26 million doses of polio vaccine, specifically the OPV2 type, along with 500 vaccine coolers. The ministry stated that preparations are underway for a vaccination campaign in coordination with various partners, although further details were not provided.



This announcement follows the recent confirmation of a polio case in Gaza for the first time in 25 years. On August 16, the ministry reported that a 10-month-old baby in Deir al-Balah, who had not been vaccinated, was diagnosed with the disease. Polio primarily affects children under the age of five, and can lead to irreversible paralysis in one out of every 200 infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 5 percent and 10 percent of those who are paralyzed may die due to respiratory muscle failure.



The situation in Gaza has been dire due to the ongoing Israeli offensive, which began after an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, the offensive has resulted in over 40,400 Palestinian deaths, with the majority being women and children, and more than 93,000 injuries. The blockade of Gaza has exacerbated the crisis, causing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.



Israel faces allegations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah. Over one million Palestinians had sought refuge in Rafah before the area was invaded on May 6.

