United Technologies Solutions Awarded Certification As 'Planetarylifeguardtm Approved Climate Change Combatant'

TransMedia Group announced United Technologies Solutions, a telecommunications/security services company in Long Island, NY, is the first vendor in that state to be awarded certification as a PlanetaryLifeguardTM Approved Climate Change Combatant.

"This certification shows this vendor is conscious of the effects of climate change which today is the biggest threat to businesses as well as to public and private property," said TransMedia Group CEO Adrienne Mazzone.



To be eligible for the certification, a vendor must pass an inspection of their methods and procedures to deal with effects of climate change while providing their basic services. The certificate is awarded after review by a committee of technical experts, said Mazzone.

Located on often wind-swept Long Island, United Technologies Solutions LLC is particularly sensitive to the effects of climate change in its role as a steadfast leader in the Technology, Telecommunications, and Infrastructure sectors since 2002, said UTS President Ray Carta.



Professionally run by industry veterans with hands-on experience, UTS continues to thrive by prioritizing customer satisfaction with ever-increasing concerns around data security and reliability of telecommunications services in a world impacted global warming.

"We're adept at keeping our clients' telecom and security operating during such climate change disruptions as floods and hurricanes today more likely due to climate change," said Carta.

UTS stands out for its unwavering commitment to first do what's right for the customer, with profit taking a back seat.

"Now this certificate shows we're also mindful of the effects of climate change," he added.

UTS's story is rooted in decades of dedication and expertise beginning when AT&T started using subcontractors to support their workforce of installation and repair technicians.

After numerous name and ownership changes, one constant remained: a core group of skilled technicians installing the latest technology, telecommunications and infrastructure. Among them are Vice President Andrew Madden.

From its headquarters in Oakdale, NY, UTS continues to serve the needs of both residential and commercial customers in the Long Island market and beyond, focusing on safety provided by video surveillance and alarm systems.

Realizing commercial clients are driven by cost-effective and reliable solutions, UTS's dedicated team remains agile and responsive in delivering tailored solutions.

UTS is a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses alike, ensuring their safety and security in an increasingly complex and ever challenging technological landscape, today affected by climate change.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683; [email protected]



SOURCE Planetary Lifeguard