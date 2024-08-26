Meghan Markle Will Never Return To UK And Stay With Prince Harry's Relatives In Royal Family: Insider

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle will not move with her husband Prince Harry's Royal Family to the UK, a royal commentator was quoted as saying by British news GB News. The main issue, he said, is the limited security in the country and the Sussexes not having a base there.

The couple married at Windsor Castle in May 2018, but by 2020, they resigned from their roles as working members of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK and were given Frogmore Cottage. They lived there until they stepped down from their Royal Family roles.

Despite years of living in Montecito in USA's California , the Sussexes used Frogmore as their UK base and would stay there when they returned to England.

In 2023, subsequent to the release of the Duke of Sussex's autobiography 'Spare ', King Charles requested that the couple leave the royal residence.

"Spare" includes several criticisms of senior members of the Royal Family, such as Queen Camilla, Prince William , and the Princess of Wales. The Sussexes officially left the royal residence in July 2023 and have not established a UK base since their departure from Frogmore.

Since being evicted from Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry has made multiple trips to London but has stayed in hotel rooms rather than at a Royal Family residence.

In July, Prince Harry said he would not bring Meghan back to the UK because he felt uncomfortable with the level of security he was provided with when he was in his birth country.

Highlighting the same issue, royal commentator Tom Quinn, as quoted by the Mirror said: "Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security, they both feel is essential."

"Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband's relatives."