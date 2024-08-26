BJP Distances Itself From Kangana's Comments On Farmers' Protest

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, August 26 (IANS) The BJP on Monday distanced itself from its Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks on the farmers' agitation, and asked her to refrain from making such statements in the future.

Actor-politician Ranaut earlier stoked a controversy by suggesting that the farmers' protest could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation in the country had the top leadership not acted strongly.

In a shared on X, the Mandi MP also alleged that during the farmers' stir against the three laws,“bodies were seen hanging and rapes were taking place".

BJP's Cell has now issued a statement on Ranaut's controversial remarks, saying, "The views expressed by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on the farmers' movement do not reflect the stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party distances itself from her statement. Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to represent the party or speak on matters of party policy. She has been instructed by the BJP to refrain from making similar statements in the future."

The BJP is committed to follow the principles of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony, it added.

Ranaut's comments came at a time when Assembly elections are around the corner in Haryana (October 1). Her remarks could further inflame farmers' outrage against the BJP, potentially impacting the party's poll prospects in thr agri-centric areas of the state.

Taking a subtle jibe at the Mandi MP, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked her“Get well soon".

Surjewala wrote on X,“After all, why do BJP people hate the country's food providers so much? The BJP has always lied, deceived, conspired, and oppressed our farmers. And once again a BJP MP has made baseless allegations against our food providers. The question is, has Kangana made this cheap allegation against the farmers as per the BJP's election strategy?”

The Congress leader who hails from Haryana also asked,“Were these just Kangana's words or did someone else copy them? If not, why are the Prime Minister of the country, the Chief Minister of Haryana, and all the BJP MPs and MLAs silent on this issue?”

When Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was questioned on Ranaut's remarks, he refused to comment and said“it was her personal opinion".