Tickletrain Transforms Your Inbox Into A Powerful Task Management System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ASHEVILLE,

N.C., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TickleTrain, the innovative email management platform, has unveiled a groundbreaking integration of task management capabilities. This new feature transforms users' inboxes into comprehensive, easy-to-use to-do lists, building upon the platform's popular automated email follow-up functionality.

Turn emails into tasks reminders

Revolutionizing Email Management

TickleTrain's unique sorting and delivery features now allow emails to be displayed as a concise, user-friendly task list. This seamless integration works with any email app on both mobile and desktop devices, eliminating the need for additional software installation.

Michael Dickman, founder and CEO of TickleTrain, explains the rationale behind this innovation: "Poor task management leads to disorganization and ultimately lost sales. An inbox-based to-do list is often all people need to significantly boost productivity and achieve peace of mind at work."

Effortless Task Management

TickleTrain's new feature addresses a common user behavior - the tendency to use email inboxes as makeshift task lists. By formalizing this process, TickleTrain provides users with the necessary tools to manage their tasks effectively.

"Nothing slips through the cracks during the hectic pace of each business day. It's always working for you," Dickman adds, emphasizing the platform's commitment to keeping users on top of their responsibilities.

Pricing

TickleTrain offers two flexible plans to cater to businesses of all sizes:

$8.95/month: Supports up to three email addresses$18.95/month: Supports up to 10 email addresses

Additional email addresses can be added for $2.50 per month. All plans include unlimited campaigns and "tickles," plus a Gmail Chrome Extension for enhanced functionality.

About TickleTrain, Inc.

Based in North Carolina, TickleTrain is dedicated to streamlining communications and improving life management efficiency. Their motto, "send it and forget it," reflects their commitment to eliminating laborious tracking systems and time-consuming follow-ups.

For more information, visit

or contact:

Email: [email protected]

Mail: 35 Walden Dr. Unit 101, Arden, NC 28704

Phone: (828) 242-6562

Contact: Michael Dickman

SOURCE TickleTrain