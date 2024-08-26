ET GLOBAL Americas - Continuing The Momentum Of Q2 Into The Second Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ET GLOBAL Americas , a global leader in trade shows and events, is thrilled to announce our record-breaking first half performance for 2024.

Coupled with momentum coming from a record-setting 2023 and substantial client showings at NPE and Automate 2024, ET GLOBAL's outstanding performance for the first half of 2024 reflects our dedication to client innovation, satisfaction, and operational excellence. Results include a notable increase in revenue and client acquisition, positioning the company for continued success in the remaining quarters of 2024.

Sales Team Expansion

In support of our ongoing growth and better serve our expanding client base, we are delighted to welcome five highly skilled sales professionals to our dynamic team of experts:



Cameron Duke – Bringing extensive experience in customer relationship management and a proven track record of driving sales growth.

Ryan Jean – Known for his strategic sales approach and expertise in market analysis.

Taylor White – A dynamic sales professional with a passion for delivering exceptional client experiences.

Christi Debrauwere – Renowned for her innovative sales strategies and deep understanding of the industry. Margot Hudson – With a strong background in sales and a commitment to exceeding targets, she is a valuable addition to our team.

"We are incredibly proud of our first half performance. The addition of these talented individuals to our sales team brings even more energy," said Masten Worley, VP of Sales at ET GLOBAL Americas. "Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver outstanding results for our clients. We are looking forward to the remainder of the year and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

ET GLOBAL Americas remains dedicated to providing top-tier solutions and services to our clients. The strategic expansion of our sales team underscores our commitment to excellence and our vision for sustainable growth and success.

About ET GLOBAL Americas

ET GLOBAL Americas is a premier provider of trade show and event solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services to help clients create memorable and impactful experiences. With a focus on sustainable innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, ET GLOBAL Americas continues to lead the industry in delivering exceptional results.

For more information - Media Contact:

Naomi Kang

ET GLOBAL USA

Marketing Director

[email protected]

770-277-1120



