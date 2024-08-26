Dr. Sarah Heuer, Dr. Gary Noble And MAC Dental Announce A Modern, High-Tech Facility To Elevate Patient Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DE PERE, Wis., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAC

is excited to announce the groundbreaking of their new, modern office at 320 East River Drive, De Pere, WI 54115, scheduled

to break ground in

mid-to-late August. Patients from De Pere and Green Bay will now receive care in a state-of-the-art facility, featuring the latest equipment, easy access, and ample parking, as the two existing practices combine into this new location.

Dr. Sarah Heuer stated, "We're excited to begin construction on our new, state-of-the-art facility, which will unify our two practices under one roof. Our commitment to exceptional patient care remains our top priority, and this new office will enhance that experience with advanced technology, streamlined operations, and improved accessibility."

This new location will feature advanced technology , including the Cavitron, digital X-rays, intraoral cameras, intraoral scanners, and panoramic X-rays. These advanced technologies ensure precise diagnostics, enhanced patient comfort, and top-tier dental care. The new building is designed for optimal efficiency, offering easy access and ample parking. These improvements enhance patient convenience and streamline their visit. The new office is meticulously designed to offer a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. Every detail aims to enhance the patient experience, ensuring a welcoming environment for all visitors.

Dr. Gary Noble shared his enthusiasm for the new development, saying, "I'm incredibly excited about our new facility. This upgrade will not only elevate the quality of care we provide but also create a more comfortable and efficient environment for our patients. It's a significant step forward in our commitment to exceptional dental care ."

Stay tuned for our grand opening and be among the first to experience our advanced facility. For updates or to schedule an appointment, visit

or call (920) 336-1952.

