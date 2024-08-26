Invisalign® By Dr. Thanuja Kularatne: Transform Your Smile At Mermaid Dental In San Marcos
Mermaid dental is proud to offer Invisalign®, an innovative solution for teeth straightening. Using a series of clear, custom aligners, Invisalign® provides an effective and discreet alternative to traditional braces, gently shifting teeth into their ideal positions for a beautifully aligned smile. Invisalign® offers a highly effective alternative to traditional braces by using a series of aligners to gradually move teeth into their desired positions. Aligners are removable, making it easy to eat, drink, and brush, and offering a flexible lifestyle while maintaining excellent oral hygiene .
Dr. Thanuja Kularatne
For your Invisalign® treatment, trust Dr. Thanuja Kularatne and her team at Mermaid Dental. With their expertise, you'll receive an accurate diagnosis, precise aligner fittings, and personalized care, ensuring optimal results and a seamless treatment experience.
Dr. Thanuja Kularatne, owner of Mermaid Dental, says, "At Mermaid Dental, we use advanced technology and tailored treatment plans to create stunning smiles with Invisalign® . Our knowledgeable team delivers precise, personalized care for exceptional results."
At Mermaid Dental, our dedicated team
offers ongoing professional support throughout your Invisalign® journey, with regular check-ups and adjustments to keep your treatment on track and tailored to your evolving dental needs. At Mermaid Dental, Invisalign® treatment includes advanced digital planning to map out each stage of tooth movement, ensuring custom-designed aligners for optimal results.
Sonya G. says, "I love Mermaid Dental! Dr. K and her team are fantastic, providing exceptional customer service. They take great care to ensure you're comfortable before starting any treatment.".
Transform your smile with Invisalign® at Mermaid Dental. Contact us
today at (512) 593-6342 or visit dentistinsanmarcos to schedule your consultation. Our team is ready to guide you through every step of your journey toward a beautifully aligned smile.
Media Contact:
Contact Name: Dr. Thanuja Kularatne
Business Name: Mermaid Dental
Phone Number: (512) 593-6342
Email: [email protected]
