Fiverr To Present At Upcoming Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd, (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced that Micha Kaufman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Ofer Katz, President and Chief Officer, will present at the upcoming Communacopia and Conference:



Goldman Sachs Communacopia +

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Time: 11:30 am Pacific Time

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr's investor relations website, . An archived replay of the audio webcast will be available following the live presentation from the same website.

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, around 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Investor Relations:

Jinjin Qian

...

Press:

Siobhan Aalders

...

