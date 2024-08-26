Drugs Spreading Like Plague In Haryana, Claims Kumari Selja

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 26 (IANS) leader Kumari Selja on Monday said that drugs are spreading like a plague in Haryana, where young people are falling victim to drug addiction, affecting families.

Drug abuse is more prevalent in Haryana's Lok Sabha constituencies bordering Punjab and Rajasthan, she said in a statement here.

Hisar, Sirsa, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Ambala, and Kurukshetra districts are affected, and similarly in constituencies bordering Uttar Pradesh, such as Karnal, Sonipat, Faridabad, and Gurugram, drugs are being widely sold.

“The once-famed land of 'milk and yoghurt', Haryana, now presents a terrifying picture. Statistics confirm this situation. Out of the 22 districts in the state, 13 are severely affected by drug abuse and have become hot spots for drug trafficking. The government remained inactive on this issue, and if they had acted, drug traffickers could not have operated on this land. Once the Congress government is formed, the first step will be to work towards making the state drug-free,” she said.

Kumari Selja, who is also an MP from Sirsa in Haryana, said Punjab is known as 'Udta Punjab' and now the BJP government has turned Haryana into 'Udta Haryana' due to the growing drug menace.

The Congress repeatedly warned the government on this issue, but instead of taking action against drug traffickers, the government indulged in events like 'Raahgiri,' government festivals, and bike safaris.

“Today, the government's Narcotics Control Bureau admits that 13 out of the 22 districts in the state are in the grip of severe drug addiction. Drugs are being smuggled into Haryana and the NCR region from abroad,” she added.

Kumari Selja said not just 13 districts but the entire state has become a hub for drugs. The government has no concern for the youth of the state.

“During its 10-year tenure, the BJP government has turned the state into a hub of drugs, crime and unemployment,” she alleged.

Haryana will go to the polls in a single phase on October 1.