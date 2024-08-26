Amrutanjan Healthcare's new campaign celebrates everyday acts of kindness

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 26 August ’24: In a world that can often feel busy and stressful, Amrutanjan, a trusted name in pain management for generations, is reminding us of the power of simple acts of kindness. We all witness them – the quiet heroes who walk among us. The ones who selflessly go the extra mile, to make a difference in other’s lives.

While these small acts of kindness often go unnoticed, Amrutanjan Healthcare is shining a spotlight on the everyday champions with its heart-warming new campaign, “Dard Hum Sambhal Lenge”. This campaign celebrates those who push through their own discomfort to help others, reminding us all of the transformative power of compassion in our communities. The campaign emphasizes small acts of care and reinforces Amrutanjan’s commitment of providing effective pain relief, allowing people to carry on with their thoughtful efforts.

The new TVCs showcase scenarios where ordinary people go out of their way to help others, despite facing physical discomfort. It depicts relatable scenarios - a woman holding a place in a queue for an elderly neighbour at a free eye camp, and a young student managing a busy tea stall for the owner. As these big-hearted individuals start to feel weary, Amrutanjan steps in with its trusted pain relief solutions. The campaign elegantly shows how these products enable everyday heroes to continue spreading kindness, one act at a time.

Mr. S Sambhu Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, said, “Every day, ordinary people perform extraordinary acts of selflessness and are the unsung heroes of our society, who often go unrecognized.

For over a century, Amrutanjan has been a trusted brand in health and wellness sector. We have always been about more than just products. Our true essence lies in the human connections that define us and provide strength and hope.

With “Dard Hum Sambhal Lenge” campaign, we celebrate their dedication and support them with effective pain relief solutions. Their selflessness inspires us, and we are committed to helping them continue their generous work, empowering them to make a positive impact without limitations.”

Mr. Mani Bhagavatheeswaran, Chief Marketing Officer of Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, added,

“Our new campaign honours those selfless heroes who endure discomfort to help others, reflecting Amrutanjan’s support for a pain-free, active life.”



In an age where people might feel emotionally distant, Amrutanjan’s “Dard Hum Sambhal Lenge” campaign is a heart-warming reminder of the power of kindness. It reminds us to look beyond our own needs and make a difference in others' lives, however small. Every act of kindness and a touch of pain relief can significantly impact the world.





