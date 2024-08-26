HONEYWELL INTRODUCES ADVANCED QUALITY MANAGEMENT REVIEW APPLICATION FOR LIFE SCIENCES INDUSTRY

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) INDIA, August 26, 2024 – Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) has announced the launch of Honeywell Quality Management Review (HQMR), a new application designed to significantly improve oversight of quality management systems (QMS) in the life sciences industry. By digitalizing and optimizing operations to increase productivity, the application supports Honeywell’s alignment of its portfolio to three compelling megatrends, including automation.



The traditional Quality Management Review (QMR) process is essential for regulatory compliance in the life sciences industry, but it can often be time-consuming, costly and labor-intensive. To streamline the QMR process, Honeywell developed HQMR by removing inefficiencies and delivering near real-time intelligent insights for management.



“Quality Management Review is crucial for assessing the effectiveness and performance of an organization’s quality system and, ultimately, helping manufacturers deliver the best and safest products possible,” said Martin Dowdall, vice president and general manager of connected life sciences at Honeywell. “This new solution helps transform the traditional QMR process into a more insightful and actionable practice, ensuring organizations adhere to regulatory guidelines with ease.”



The HQMR solution is designed to meet the needs of modernized manufacturers by providing streamlined processes and intelligent workflows. These enhancements allow for operators to make better-informed decisions while also reducing the time and resources required to analyze data. With HQMR, users can also consolidate and summarize data from different sites in order to create a high-level overview that helps executives assess overall QMS performance across multiple facilities.



Life sciences verticals including pharmaceuticals, medical device, and biotechnology can benefit from enhanced quality compliance and efficiency with Honeywell’s ready-now Quality Management Software.



“The HQMR app already shows outstanding potential to reduce cycle times in generating management review presentations and standardizing the reports,” said Emilia Castellucci, Group Head of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs at Inspiration Healthcare, an early adopter of HQMR. “The solution’s features integrate easily and repeatably with other business management systems and have quickly proven to provide better quality of data vs our current system.”





