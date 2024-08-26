Montra Electric Kicks off India’s First-Ever Super League Tournament for EV Auto Drivers with objective to bust myth of Range Anxiety

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 26 August 2024: Montra Electric, the cutting-edge EV brand from the esteemed 124-year-old Murugappa Group, is thrilled to run the Montra Electric Super League (MSL), a pioneering event tailored for auto drivers. Co-powered by Chola Finance, this groundbreaking initiative brings the excitement of the IPL to the streets with 10 dynamic teams, each comprising 17 dedicated Super Auto Riders.

The MSL is a high-octane competition featuring 10 teams, each comprising 17 exceptional auto drivers, aptly named ‘Super Riders’. This unique league aims to revolutionize the perception of electric vehicles (EVs) within the three-wheeler community, debunking common concerns like range anxiety, the MSL encourages participants to push the boundaries of EV capabilities, driving impressive distances with the help of top-up charging throughout the day.

This unique tournament features 170 Super Riders from across India, including women auto drivers, forming 10 teams that compete to cover the most kilometers. The team that logs the highest mileage emerges victorious, proving that EVs can effortlessly surpass 300 kilometers in a single day.

Mr. Roy Kurian, Business Head, Montra Electric Last Mile Mobility said, "Through the Montra Electric Super League, we aim to demonstrate the extraordinary capabilities of our Super Autos and showcase our firm commitment to improving the lives of our Super Riders."

Mr. Aman Sharma, President & Business Head - Vehicle Finance, from Chola Finance said “We are delighted to partner with Montra Electric in bringing forth this first ever Super League Tournament for auto drivers. We are also happy to announce Chola’s Super Dream Children Education program to the finalists of the tournament. Chola is also actively working on innovative financing solutions for customers, in order to make the ownership of a Montra Electric Super Auto easier for them, which is also in line with our continuous endeavour in enabling our customers to Enter a Better Life.”

Mr. Piyush Pandey, Head of Marketing, Montra Electric added, "We are excited to see our Super Riders embrace this challenge and feel the pride in what they are achieving. They have some extraordinary stories which needs to be told”.

The scoring system of the MSL is designed to motivate and reward. Each kilometer driven by the top 14 riders of each team translates to one run, with additional runs awarded for referrals leading to deliveries or live bookings, and quality customer testimonial videos. Teams advance through a series of matches, with winners determined by total points and runs accumulated, leading to quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the grand finale.

Chola Finance, another distinguished member of the Murugappa Group, has pledged to provide free education for life to the children of up to 68 Super Riders who make it to the final stages of the tournament. This remarkable initiative underscores the tournament's commitment to uplifting the lives of these hardworking individuals.

The Montra Electric Super League commenced on July 5th and will culminate in a grand finale in the first week of September. The victorious Super Riders will be honored at a special event at the Montra Electric factory in Chennai, where they will witness the manufacturing process of their extraordinary vehicles, Montra Electric Super Auto.

By offering substantial prize money and the transformative education initiative, the MSL is not only a thrilling competition but also a powerful catalyst for change within the auto driver community. Montra Electric is proud to lead the charge in promoting sustainable mobility and empowering the backbone of India’s transportation network. Montra Electric leads the charge toward a sustainable and electrifying future for India's auto drivers.

Regards,





MENAFN26082024005232011781ID1108601191