Adani Foundation at ACC Kudithini ensures year-round connectivity for 4,050 villagers with new CC road

Bengaluru, Karnataka, 26 August 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, and the Adani Foundation have significantly improved road connectivity for the residents of Yelubenchi village in Bellary district near the ACC Kudithini plant. ACC along with the Adani Foundation have constructed a 300-metre cement concrete (CC) road with a budget of Rs. 15 lakh to upgrade local infrastructure and provide all-weather road connectivity to the residents.



This initiative has transformed the lives of 4,050 residents at Yelubenchi. Previously, the community faced challenges such as accessing educational institutions, and transporting agricultural produce, particularly during heavy rains, when the muddy road would become practically unusable.



With the successful completion of the road, residents are now able to transport their produce to markets without disruption, students reach school on time, and all the residents, including children, women, and the elderly, have reliable access to medical services.



Among the many villagers who have benefitted from this development, Ms. Pallavi C. shares her appreciation, saying: "I am an agricultural labourer, and a member of a self-help group (SHG) supported by the Adani Foundation. During the rainy season, the previous road used to become so muddy and slippery that it would be quite difficult to get to work. Now, with the new CC road, I can reach work without any hindrances, easing my daily commute and the quality of my day-to-day life."





