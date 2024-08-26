Vyne Dental Launches Office Manager Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nominations are now being accepted to recognize the contributions of exceptional leaders.

DUNWOODY, Ga., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As September approaches,

Vyne today announced the call for nominations for its inaugural Office Manager of the Year Awards. September is Office Manager Appreciation Month (OMAM), which recognizes the crucial role office managers play in dental practices. To mark this occasion, and to honor the outstanding contributions of these leaders who play a pivotal role in the success of dental practices across the country, Vyne Dental will select three superstars who went above and beyond this year.

Office managers are often responsible for the core activities that keep a practice running – from shaping workplace culture to maintaining practice systems. Their daily responsibilities may run the gamut from human resources, scheduling, compliance and financial management to care coordination and even staff training. Many take on management tasks to alleviate practice owners' workloads, making them indispensable assets. The impact of office managers on a dental practice is profound, significant, and often underappreciated.

"Through our work with over 800 hospitals and health systems and 84,000 dental offices, Vyne Dental understands and appreciates the exemplary qualities that make office managers core to the success of a practice," said Amy Mendoza Leonor, VP of Marketing at Vyne, a leading provider of dental revenue technologies,

claims processing, and electronic health information exchange for all-sized dental practices. "Their dedication, leadership, and innovation align with Vyne Dental's mission to empower providers and improve patient outcomes through advanced technology solutions. We are proud to honor their invaluable contributions through this recognition program."

The Vyne Dental®Office Manager of the Year nomination categories are based on the three core tenets of Acceleration, Innovation, and Integration:



Accelerating Practice Success: Celebrating office managers who drive financial performance and revenue growth. Nominees are those who implement strategic initiatives to optimize billing, enhance patient payment systems, and attract new patients, ensuring the financial health of their practice.

Pioneering Practice Innovation: Recognizing office managers who embrace change and continuously seek improvement, this category highlights leaders who integrate advanced technologies, foster a culture of innovation, and stay ahead of industry trends to deliver exceptional patient care. Integration Maestro: Honoring office managers who cultivate practice harmony –– creating a cohesive and productive work environment. These individuals excel in standardizing best practices, facilitating effective communication, and building a collaborative culture that enhances overall practice performance.

Nominations are now open, and Vyne Dental encourages dental professionals to submit their candidates for consideration. The deadline to enter is Sept. 20. Winners will be announced Sept. 30.

For more information on the campaign, the nomination process, and to submit nominations, click here . Or, submit your nomination onsite at Vyne Dental's booths 460 & 474 at the 2024 Annual AADOM Conference, Sept. 5-7 in Las Vegas.

About Vyne Dental

Vyne Dental provides end-to-end revenue acceleration by engaging practices, payers and patients via vendor-neutral connectivity, claims and attachment management, and the facilitation of secure communications solutions. Vyne Dental is part of the Vyne®️ family, an industry leader in healthcare information exchange, revenue cycle management and communications. We are leading a paradigm shift in the dental industry toward real-time claims and payment resolution to improve provider and payer financial performance while fostering patient satisfaction and loyalty. Vyne Dental serves more than 800 hospitals and health systems, 84,000 dental offices, and 800 plans and payers across the United States. The company has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual list of the nation's most prestigious and fastest-growing private companies for 15 consecutive years. Learn more at vynedental .

Rules for Submission:

1.

Eligibility : Any U.S. office manager in the dental field is eligible for nomination. Nominations can be either submitted by coworkers in the dental office or self-nominated.

2.

Categories : There are three categories in which nominees can be recognized; please select one:



Innovation

Integration Acceleration

3.

One entry per person : Each person can submit only one nomination. This ensures that the judging process is fair and all nominations receive equal consideration.

4.

Short essay submission : Each nomination must include a short essay, not exceeding 300 characters, describing why the nominee deserves the Office Manager of the Year Award, specifically in the context of their category. Be concise, but make sure to highlight the nominee's outstanding contributions and how they have transformed the dental practice.

5.

Submission deadline : All nominations must be submitted by Friday, September 20, 2024. One winner will be announced Monday, September 30, 2024 by 5:00 PM EST via email.

6.

Award.





A press release feature of the recipient winner and their dental office in a future publication.

A feature of the winner and the office in the next Vyne Dental newsletter release.

An Amazon gift card in the amount of $150.00*.

Complimentary registration fee for two to Vyne Dental's 2025 Accelerate Revenue Workshop (an approximate $1000.00 value). Submit your nominations here:



© 2024. Napa EA/MEDX, LLC. all rights reserved.

* The winner will be announced by 5:00 PM EST on September 30, 2024 via the email provided in the nomination process. Awards are non-transferable and have no cash value. American Express is not a sponsor or co-sponsor of this promotion. Please see back of gift card for terms and conditions of use. American Express is not liable for any alleged or actual claims related to this offer.

