SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2024 -- Sany Renewable Energy Co., Ltd., a trailblazer in the wind power sector, has achieved a significant milestone by securing validation from the British Standards Institution (BSI). The recognition makes it the first in the industry to receive the ISO 20400 Sustainable Procurement Compliance Statement. BSI, a leading global authority in standards and quality for products, services, and systems, recognizes companies that integrate sustainable procurement practices into their operations, setting a global benchmark for sustainable development.

Sany Renewable Energy Leading the Wind Power Industry's Green Transformation with BSI Certification

The certification represents a significant step forward for Sany Renewable Energy in meeting international sustainable development standards. It also enhances the company's ESG framework, demonstrating its commitment to green procurement and its dedication to economic, social, and environmental sustainability.

Driving Green Transformation and Energy Network Integration

As a leader in large-scale wind power solutions, Sany Renewable Energy is at the forefront of smart manufacturing and digital systems innovations. The company's efforts to strengthen regional power grids and integrate diverse energy sources are pivotal in aiding Europe's pursuit of energy independence, reducing carbon emissions, and fostering a sustainable energy revolution. The shift not only meets the rising demand for electricity but also promotes environmental preservation alongside economic prosperity, supporting the achievement of global climate goals.

Large Megawatt Wind Farm Achieve Milestone Success

In northern China, particularly in the northeast where energy demands often lead to shortages, Sany Renewable Energy's integration of 66 wind turbines into the grid in May 2022 has been transformative. By channeling wind-generated electricity from the northeast to Shandong via the Lugu Ultra-High Voltage Direct Current transmission line, the company now supports the energy needs of approximately 300,000 households, highlighting a significant technological advancement in China's wind power sector and serving as a model for regional energy synergy.

In the expansive Horqin Grassland of Tongyu County, Jilin Province, the Shuifa Longhai Wind Farm stretches impressively with 66 one-hundred meter high turbines that rise into the sky. The installation serves as a linchpin in the regional energy industry's Jilin Power to Shandong initiative and is a strategic element of China's 14th Five-Year energy plan, serving as a testbed for innovative wind power technologies. The farm's adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as transformer-on-top technology for box substations and advanced pultruded glass reinforced plate technology for turbine blades has redefined standards within the industry, culminating in the receipt of the industry-coveted China Wind Energy Pioneer Award.

Looking ahead, Sany Renewable Energy is committed to enhancing its ESG framework by emphasizing sustainable procurement, in line with the ISO 20400 Guidelines. The strategic move aims to not only meet but also exceed customer and stakeholder expectations for sustainability while empowering the entire industry chain to embark on a phased low-carbon transformation journey. By enhancing supplier collaborations, Sany Renewable Energy is building a resilient and sustainable supply chain ecosystem, establishing a robust foundation for the company's long-term sustainable and prosperous growth.

