EXPERIENCE THE 2024 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX YASALAM OFFICIAL AFTER-PARTY WITH AFTERLIFE EXPERIENCE

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 26 August 2024: The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has unveiled the latest addition to its thrilling weekend line-up. Fans attending the highly-anticipated F1 season finale can elevate their Abu Dhabi GP weekend with the unmissable Yasalam Official After-Party at Yas Gateway Park. Hosted on Day 2 of the race weekend, Friday, 6 December, the world-renowned electronic music concert, Afterlife, promises an unforgettable experience.

Adding to the already action-packed, four-day spectacle at Yas Island, Afterlife enhances the weekend's non-stop entertainment offerings, running from 5 to 8 December.

The Abu Dhabi GP promises unparalleled levels of entertainment both on and off track, with three multi-Grammy award-winning artists confirmed for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts. All Abu Dhabi GP ticketholders will have access to the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at Etihad Park corresponding with their race day ticket. The stellar artist lineup for 2024 includes pop powerhouse Maroon 5 on Friday, rap icon Eminem on Saturday, and British rock band Muse on Sunday, with Thursday’s artist yet to be announced.

Fans who have already purchased their tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix can take advantage of exclusive packages to upgrade their Yasalam After-Race Concert experience and secure tickets to the first Yasalam Official After-Party with Afterlife. The internationally renowned electronic music event makes its UAE debut this year with a one-night-only show featuring world-renowned DJ duo Tale of Us.

With the newly released multi-access passes, Abu Dhabi GP ticket holders can choose from a variety of options to enhance their weekend experience in the capital. Starting at AED 485, fans can avail a Yasalam After-Race Concert upgrade on a single-day of their choosing while also enjoying access to the Afterlife show on Friday. While Premium packages offer an elevated entertainment experience. The ultimate off-track weekend package includes Golden Circle Upgrades for all four Yasalam After-Race Concerts and VIP Terrace seating for Afterlife on Friday with dedicated beverage points, fast-track entry and much more

The 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix offers attendees more experiences than ever before. With a single 3-day ticket, fans can catch a glimpse of the world’s best racers compete in a historic season finale, watch global superstars perform at Etihad Park, and experience Abu Dhabi's entertainment and cultural hotspots with complimentary access to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, and any one of Yas Island’s adventure parks. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix week has created an action-packed schedule, ensuring fans from all over the world experience an unforgettable winter in the capital.





